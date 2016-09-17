2016 Anthony Award Winners

Tonight, at Bouchercon New Orleans, the 2016 Anthony Awards were handed out. There was an extremely strong batch of contenders, with Chris Holm (The Killing Kind) taking home the Best Novel Award.

BEST NOVEL

The Killing Kind – Chris Holm [Mulholland]

Other nominees:

Night Tremors – Matt Coyle [Oceanview]

The Child Garden – Catriona McPherson [Midnight Ink]

The Nature of the Beast – Louise Penny [Minotaur/Sphere]

What You See – Hank Phillippi Ryan [Forge]

BEST FIRST NOVEL

Past Crimes – Glen Erik Hamilton [William Morrow]

Other nominees:

Concrete Angel – Patricia Abbott [Polis]

New Yorked – Rob Hart [Polis]

Bull Mountain – Brian Panowich [G.P. Putnam’s Sons/Head of Zeus]

On the Road with Del & Louise – Art Taylor [Henery]

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

The Long and Faraway Gone – Lou Berney [William Morrow]

Other nominees:

Gun Street Girl – Adrian McKinty [Seventh Street/Serpent’s Tail]

Little Pretty Things – Lori Rader-Day [Seventh Street]

Young Americans – Josh Stallings [Heist]

Stone Cold Dead – James W. Ziskin [Seventh Street]

BEST CRITICAL OR NONFICTION BOOK

Forensics: What Bugs, Burns, Prints, DNA, and More Tell Us About Crime – Val McDermid [Grove]

Other nominees:

The Golden Age of Murder: The Mystery of the Writers Who Invented the Modern Detective Story – Martin Edwards [HarperCollins]

Meanwhile There Are Letters: The Correspondence of Eudora Welty and Ross Macdonald – Suzanne Marrs & Tom Nolan, editors [Arcade]

The Lost Detective: Becoming Dashiell Hammett – Nathan Ward [Bloomsbury USA]

The Mystery Writers of America Cookbook: Wickedly Good Meals and Desserts to Die For – Kate White, editor [Quirk]

BEST SHORT STORY

“The Little Men: A Bibliomystery” – Megan Abbott [MysteriousPress.com/Open Road]

Other nominees:

“The Siege” Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine, Dec 2015 – Hilary Davidson [Dell]

“Feliz Navidead” Thuglit Presents: Cruel Yule – Brace Godfrey/Johnny Shaw [CreateSpace]

“Old Hands” Dark City Lights – Erin Mitchell [Three Rooms]

“Quack and Dwight” Jewish Noir – Travis Richardson [PM]

“Don’t Fear the Ripper” Protectors 2: Heroes – Holly West [Goombah Gumbo]

BEST ANTHOLOGY OR COLLECTION

Murder Under the Oaks: Bouchercon Anthology 2015 – Art Taylor, editor [Down & Out]

Other nominees:

Safe Inside the Violence – Christopher Irvin [280 Steps]

Protectors 2: Heroes-Stories to Benefit PROTECT – Thomas Pluck, editor [Goombah Gumbo]

Thuglit Presents: Cruel Yule: Holiday Tales of Crime for People on the Naughty List – Todd Robinson, editor [CreateSpace]

Jewish Noir: Contemporary Tales of Crime and Other Dark Deeds – Kenneth Wishnia, editor [PM]

BEST YOUNG ADULT NOVEL

Need – Joelle Charbonneau [HMH Books for Young Readers]

Other nominees:

How to Win at High School – Owen Matthews [HarperTeen]

A Madness So Discreet – Mindy McGinnis [Katherine Tegen]

The Sin Eater’s Daughter – Melinda Salisbury [Scholastic]

Fighting Chance – B.K. Stevens [The Poisoned Pencil]

Ask the Dark – Henry Turner [Clarion]

BEST CRIME FICTION AUDIOBOOK

The Nature of the Beast – Louise Penny – Robert Bathurst, narrator [Macmillan Audio]

Other nominees:

Dark Waters – Chris Goff – Assaf Cohen, narrator [Blackstone Audio]

The Girl on the Train – Paula Hawkins – Clare Corbett, Louise Brealey & India Fisher, narrators [Penguin Audio/Random House Audiobooks]

Causing Chaos – Deborah J. Ledford – Christina Cox, narrator [IOF Productions]

Young Americans – Josh Stallings – Em Eldridge, narrator [Josh Stallings]