2017 Anthony Award Nominees

About the Anthony Awards:

The Anthony Award is named for the late Anthony Boucher (William Anthony Parker White), well-known writer and critic from the New York Times, who helped found the Mystery Writers of America.



ANTHONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Best Novel

You Will Know Me – Megan Abbott [Little, Brown]

Where It Hurts – Reed Farrel Coleman [G.P. Putnam’s Sons]

Red Right Hand – Chris Holm [Mulholland]

Wilde Lake – Laura Lippman [William Morrow]

A Great Reckoning – Louise Penny [Minotaur]



Best First Novel

Dodgers – Bill Beverly [Crown]

IQ – Joe Ide [Mulholland]

Decanting a Murder – Nadine Nettmann [Midnight Ink]

Design for Dying – Renee Patrick [Forge]

The Drifter – Nicholas Petrie [G.P. Putnam’s Sons]

Best Paperback Original

Shot in Detroit – Patricia Abbott [Polis]

Leadfoot – Eric Beetner [280 Steps]

Salem’s Cipher – Jess Lourey [Midnight Ink]

Rain Dogs – Adrian McKinty [Seventh Street]

How to Kill Friends and Implicate People – Jay Stringer [Thomas & Mercer]

Heart of Stone – James W. Ziskin [Seventh Street]



Best Short Story

“Oxford Girl” – Megan Abbott, Mississippi Noir [Akashic]

“Autumn at the Automat” – Lawrence Block, In Sunlight or in Shadow [Pegasus]

“Gary’s Got A Boner” – Johnny Shaw, Waiting to Be Forgotten [Gutter]

“Parallel Play” – Art Taylor, Chesapeake Crimes: Storm Warning [Wildside]

“Queen of the Dogs” – Holly West, 44 Caliber Funk: Tales of Crime, Soul and Payback [Moonstone]



Best Critical Nonfiction Work

Alfred Hitchcock: A Brief Life – Peter Ackroyd [Nan A. Talese]

Letters from a Serial Killer – Kristi Belcamino & Stephanie Kahalekulu [CreateSpace]

Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life – Ruth Franklin [Liveright]

Something in the Blood: The Untold Story of Bram Stoker – David J. Skal [Liveright]

The Wicked Boy: The Mystery of a Victorian Child Murderer – Kate Summerscale [Bloomsbury/Penguin]



Best Children’s/YA Novel

Snowed – Maria Alexander [Raw Dog Screaming]

The Girl I Used to Be – April Henry [Henry Holt]

Tag, You’re Dead – J.C. Lane [Poisoned Pen]

My Sister Rosa – Justine Larbalestier [Soho Teen]

The Fixes – Owen Matthews [HarperTeen]



Best Anthology

Unloaded: Crime Writers Writing Without Guns – Eric Beetner, ed. [Down & Out]

In Sunlight or in Shadow – Lawrence Block, ed. [Pegasus]

Cannibals: Stories from the Edge of the Pine Barrens – Jen Conley [Down & Out]

Blood on the Bayou: Bouchercon Anthology 2016 – Greg Herren, ed. [Down & Out]

Waiting To Be Forgotten: Stories of Crime and Heartbreak, Inspired by the Replacements – Jay Stringer, ed. [Gutter]



Best Novella (8,000-40,000 words)

Cleaning Up Finn – Sarah M. Chen [CreateSpace]

No Happy Endings – Angel Luis Colón [Down & Out]

Crosswise – S.W. Lauden [Down & Out]

Beware the Shill – John Shepphird [Down & Out]

The Last Blue Glass – B.K. Stevens, Alfred Hitchcock Mystery Magazine, April 2016 [Dell