2017 Shamus Award Nominees Announced
The Private Eye Writers Of America have announced the nominees for the 2017 Shamus Awards. The awards honor the best novels published in 2016, the winners will be announced at PWA Banquet at Bouchercon in Toronto, Canada.
Best Private Eye Novel
Reed Farrel Coleman, Where It Hurts. Putnam
Lindsey Davis, The Graveyard of the Hesperides. Minotaur
Timothy Hallinan, Fields Where They Lay. Soho Crime
Al Lamanda, With 6 You Get Wally. Gale Cengage
Robert S. Levinson, The Stardom Affair. Five Star
Best Original Private Eye Paperback
Michael Craven, The Detective and the Chinese High-Fin. Harper Collins
O’Neil De Noux, Hold Me, Babe. Big Kiss Publications
Erle Stanley Gardner, The Knife Slipped. Hard Case Crime
Vaseem Khan, The Perplexing Theft of the Jewel in the Crown. Red Hook Books
Manuel Ramos, My Bad. Arte Publico Press
Best First Private Eye Novel
Tim Baker, Fever City. Europa Editions
Joe Ide, IQ. Little, Brown
D. P. Lyle, Deep Six. Oceanview Publishing
David Swinson, The Second Girl. Little, Brown
Richard Vine, Soho Sins. Hard Case Crime
Best Private Eye Short Story
Lawrence Block, “Keller’s Fedora” (e-publication)
Brendan DuBois, “A Battlefield Reunion” in AHMM, June
Ake Edwardson, “Stairway From Heaven” in Stockholm Noir, Akashic
Mickey Spillane and Max Allan Collins, “A Dangerous Cat” in The Strand. Feb-May
Dave Zeltserman, “Archie On Loan” in EQMM, Sept.-Oct.
Congratulations to all of the nominees.