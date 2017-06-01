2017 Shamus Award Nominees Announced

The Private Eye Writers Of America have announced the nominees for the 2017 Shamus Awards. The awards honor the best novels published in 2016, the winners will be announced at PWA Banquet at Bouchercon in Toronto, Canada.

Best Private Eye Novel

Reed Farrel Coleman, Where It Hurts. Putnam

Lindsey Davis, The Graveyard of the Hesperides. Minotaur

Timothy Hallinan, Fields Where They Lay. Soho Crime

Al Lamanda, With 6 You Get Wally. Gale Cengage

Robert S. Levinson, The Stardom Affair. Five Star

Best Original Private Eye Paperback

Michael Craven, The Detective and the Chinese High-Fin. Harper Collins

O’Neil De Noux, Hold Me, Babe. Big Kiss Publications

Erle Stanley Gardner, The Knife Slipped. Hard Case Crime

Vaseem Khan, The Perplexing Theft of the Jewel in the Crown. Red Hook Books

Manuel Ramos, My Bad. Arte Publico Press

Best First Private Eye Novel

Tim Baker, Fever City. Europa Editions

Joe Ide, IQ. Little, Brown

D. P. Lyle, Deep Six. Oceanview Publishing

David Swinson, The Second Girl. Little, Brown

Richard Vine, Soho Sins. Hard Case Crime

Best Private Eye Short Story

Lawrence Block, “Keller’s Fedora” (e-publication)

Brendan DuBois, “A Battlefield Reunion” in AHMM, June

Ake Edwardson, “Stairway From Heaven” in Stockholm Noir, Akashic

Mickey Spillane and Max Allan Collins, “A Dangerous Cat” in The Strand. Feb-May

Dave Zeltserman, “Archie On Loan” in EQMM, Sept.-Oct.

Congratulations to all of the nominees.