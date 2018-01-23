2018 BARRY AWARD NOMINATIONS

The Barry Award winners will be announced September 6, 2018 at the St. Petersburg Bouchercon Opening Ceremonies.

Anyone who subscribes or reads Deadly Pleasures Mystery Magazine is eligible to vote. The Deadline for votes is August 6, 2018. One vote per category for a total of four possible votes. You may vote by e-mailing your choices to george@deadlypleasures.com

Best Novel

THE LATE SHOW, Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

THE MARSH KING’S DAUGHTER, Karen Dionne (Putnam)

EXIT STRATEGY, Steve Hamilton (Putnam)

THE FORCE, Don Winslow (Morrow)

PRUSSIAN BLUE, Philip Kerr (Putnam)

MAGPIE MURDERS, Anthony Horowitz (Harper)

Best First Novel

THE DRY, Jane Harper (Flatiron)

SHE RIDES SHOTGUN, Jordan Harper (Ecco)

THE LOST ONES, Sheena Kamal (Morrow)

THE IRREGULAR, H. P. Lyle (Quercus)

A RISING MAN, Abir Mukherjee (Pegasus)

MY ABSOLUTE DARLING, Gabriel Tallent (Riverhead)

Best Paperback Original

SAFE FROM HARM, R. J. Bailey (Simon & Schuster UK)

THE DEEP DARK DESCENDING, Allen Eskens (Seventh Street)

HOLLYWOOD HOMICIDE, Kellye Garrett ( Midnight Ink)

Ink) THE DAY I DIED, Lori Rader-Day (Morrow)

BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS, Kristi Belcamino (CreateSpace)

SUPER CON, James Swain (Thomas & Mercer) Best Thriller

GUNMETAL GRAY, Mark Greaney (Berkley)

SPOOK STREET, Mick Herron (Soho)

THE FREEDOM BROKER, K. J. Howe (Quercus)

THE OLD MAN, Thomas Perry (Mysterious Press)

UNSUB, Meg Gardiner (Dutton)

TRAP THE DEVIL, Ben Coes (St. Martin’s)