5 Things I Learned from Writing Crime Fiction by Erica Spindler

THE LOOK-ALIKE is my twenty-third, full length suspense novel. I’ve written in other genres, but my life’s work has been devoted to crime fiction: thriller, romantic suspense, woman in jeopardy, supernatural thriller, police procedural, mystery, and with THE LOOK-ALIKE, the domestic thriller as well. I’ve explored them all, often threading together elements of the various sub-genres.

Twenty-three, full-length novels. How many pages is that? How many words? Do I count rough drafts? How about pages, paragraphs and recently my entire work-in-progress, cut? I love words not numbers, so I’ll never know the answer to that. But what I do know is, during the course of writing—and re-writing—those novels, I’ve learned a heck of a lot.

I’m here today to share some of that hard-earned wisdom with you.

1- This writing thing doesn’t get any easier as you go along. In fact, it gets harder.

I can’t speak for every other writer out there. If it’s gotten easier for you, congratulations. And yes, I’m a wee bit envious.

Maybe I’m too self-indulgent a writer. If something calls to me, I chase it down. Like Alice following the white rabbit down into a magical world of wondrous, terrifying things.

Take THE LOOK-ALIKE. It began with an image in my head. Of a young woman trudging across campus in a snowstorm and literally tripping over the body of a murdered classmate. Her gloved hands sink into the blood-soaked snow.

Never mind that I mostly set my stories in South Louisiana, or that snow, a body, and a horrified young woman were almost nothing to go, I couldn’t shake the image. I simply had to chase that provocative glimpse of Something.

In this case, that something became THE LOOK-ALIKE, a domestic thriller set far from South Louisiana, the story of a family whose tenuously balanced lives are torn apart by a brutal murder.

It’s like that for me, an idea grabs me and I have to explore it—no matter how far it takes me out of my comfort zone.

Speaking of my comfort zone, the French Quarter has long been home to a host of outrageous and unique personalities. One of the famous, and famously troubled, was Ruthie the duck girl. She was known for wandering the French Quarter with one or more pet ducks following her.

Weirdly, I had an encounter with this famous New Orleans personality. I was a newly minted New Orleanian and just beyond the legal drinking age, out for a night of music and libation with friends. We were enjoying a country music (of all things) band when an elderly, bedraggled sprite traipsed in, mouth moving, obviously unaware of any of us.

She stopped right in front of me, looked me in the eyes—and punched me in the face. Or tried to. Her bony fist stopped just short of making contact. Then she skipped off, as if nothing had happened, singing soundlessly, in a world that was all her own. It was a surreal, shocking moment and it wasn’t until later that I learned who she was.

And why do I bring up poor Ruthie? Because the second thing I’ve learned is:

2- The voices in my head are as real as those of my family. But that’s a good thing.

When I’m writing, I’m in a world all my own, in conversation with a cast of characters nobody sees or hears but me. They tell the story. They demand attention and can be childishly defiant. I once told a secondary character who was wanting to be the book’s star to “back off” and I’d give her her own story. (I really said it. Out loud. Sounds crazy, I know.) She complied, fulfilled my promise, and everyone was happy—even my readers because that secondary character, Stacy Killian, became a reader favorite.

That moment was a huge eye-opener about how real a character can become—and how important it is for me, the writer, to listen to what they have to say. The louder and more distinct the voice in my head, the more I know my story. That’s when I need to “back off” and let them do their thing.

One spring night many years ago, my husband and I were at a neighborhood block party. As typically happens at those events, the guys were clustered together, drinking beer and B.S.ing. The women were in their own group, doing the female version of beer and B.S.

From the next driveway comes my husband’s voice, “Erica, how do you keep a body submerged for a long period of time?” Of course I answer without missing a beat: “A counterweight of the victim’s weight plus ten percent. And if you drill ‘em in the chest, it’ll release the decomposition gases.”

I’d recently discovered that tasty tidbit while researching the story I was writing. Which brings me to:

3- I’ve learned to embrace research.

Over the years, I’ve interviewed all manner of law enforcement officers, Medical examiners, lawyers, doctors, nurses, shrinks, realtors, photographers, a pastor, a priest, a veterinarian, and a stained glass artist. I’ve visited the morgue—though I refused the invitation to view an autopsy; I know my limits—I’ve done police ride-alongs and had a detective show me the best places to dump a body. I’ve talked to a brain surgeon who specialized in traumatic brain injuries and memory loss and for THE LOOK-ALIKE, a psychologist who deals with patients afflicted with Persecutory Delusional Disorder. I came away from every interview with something ‘real life’ that I never would have found online or in a book.

Here are a few examples: In a morgue, the drawing of a face peering out the window in the door to the refrigerator where corpses were stored; outside an autopsy room a plaque that read “Our day begins when yours ends,” on a tour of the police department in Carmel, California a story about how a handcuffed perp managed to get into the employee refrigerator and steal everyone’s lunches. These are the special insights that elevate a story to the next level.

And in the process of doing all that research:

4- I’ve learned so many different ways to kill someone.

My husband likes to joke that he sleeps with one eye open. That’s what he told the guys that night at the block party, after I spouted my new-found body dumping formula and one of them muttered something along the lines of “Man, how do you sleep? Your wife really could kill you.”

I really could, I suppose. I’ve researched not just how to do it, but how to get away with it. Poison, gun, knife, drowning, strangulation, cast iron skillet—even a ball point pen. (My personal favorite—look it up.)

That joke became less funny two years ago when my husband almost died in a tragic accident at our home. We live a raised house on the edge of wooded wetlands that lead to Lake Pontchartrain. We’re thirteen feet in the air—yes, the view is amazing—with a covered porch that runs the entire length of the back of the house.

It was summer, July 5th to be exact. We’d finished dinner and were on porch, at the railing, watching the dogs play in the yard below. He leaned against rail—and it gave. Have you seen the original Die Hard movie? Recall that scene, that image, when uber-villain Hans Gruber goes off the side of the building?

Bizarrely, it was like that. In high-def slow motion. I literally saw our lives, past and future, flash before my eyes.

The first to respond to my 911 call was a police officer. I was crouched over my husband, not hysterical butat the same time freaking-out. I saw that officer look from me, to my husband, then the porch above, not once but several times. Assessing, I knew. Asking himself: Did she push the poor bastard? I remember thinking I was glad he didn’t know what did for a living. If he had, maybe he would have come to a different conclusion?

To illustrate that very point, a very good friend visited him in the hospital. In his booming voice he said: “Buddy, blink twice if she pushed you.”

He was joking, right?

Through thirty years and countless paragraphs and pages, myriad voices in my head demanding their story be told, research that never ends but continues to fascinate, the ups and downs, the successes and the failures, I’ve learned more than I could ever recount. But I think the biggest, most important thing I’ve learned is this:

5- Even though everything about the book industry can and will change, readers will always want gripping, can’t-put-down stories. My job is to write the best book I can, this year and every year.

And that, in the words of Forrest Gump, is all I have to say about that.

A New York Times and International bestselling author, Erica Spindler‘s skill for crafting engrossing plots and compelling characters has earned both critical praise and legions of fans. Published in 25 countries, her stories have been lauded as “thrill-packed page turners, white- knuckle rides and edge-of-your-seat whodunits.”