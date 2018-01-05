Tags
ALFRED HITCHCOCK: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION
ALFRED HITCHCOCK: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION
Universal Studios Home Entertainment
October 2017
I’ve been a fan of Alfred Hitchcock for a long time. I think my first Hitchcock movie experience was THE BIRDS and I was hooked. As a teenager I bought books about him and studied them. In the early 90s I joined the Time Life Hitchcock club and got a movie every 6 – 8 weeks. I know there are some earlier movies I haven’t seen but I think I’ve seen at least 45 of the 53. Over the years I’ve run across various collections. Many are just cheap set of the older movies and the movies look terrible and have not been cleaned up. It’s ok if that’s the only way to see some of the early films but there is a reason they are so cheap.
This set from Universal is amazing. It is arguably his best 15 films and they are all nice clean versions though not all digitally remastered. They also have a load of extra features. The set also includes a booklet with some fun facts and some extras, including costume designs and story boards. I’ve also enjoyed the extra features. Some of these were released individually as collector anniversary sets and had extra discs, but the features included her are quite nice. As good as the movies are the process and the behind the scenes is fascinating. Hitchcock really was a genius and insight into his way of making movies is as fun as the movies themselves.
The last two discs are episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, ten of them.
I’m not going to review each movie, I love them all though I have favorites. Like any list it would be subjective. I will say I really enjoyed watching Frenzy and Family Plot again. I’ve included a list of each disc and what’s on them.
If you are looking for a nice way to build a Hitchcock library this is the perfect starting point.
Disc 1 – Saboteur:
Saboteur: A Closer Look
Storyboards: The Statue of Liberty Sequence
Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches
Production Photographs
Production Notes
Theatrical Trailer
Disc 2 – Shadow of a Doubt:
Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film
Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle
Production Photographs
Theatrical Trailer
Production Notes
Disc 3 – Rope:
Rope Unleashed
Production Photographs
Theatrical Trailer
Production Notes
Disc 4 – Rear Window:
Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary
A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes
Production Photographs
Production Notes
Re-Release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart
Theatrical Trailer
Disc 5 – The Trouble with Harry:
The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over
Production Notes
Production Photographs
Theatrical Trailer
Disc 6 – The Man Who Knew Too Much:
The Making of The Man Who Knew Too Much
Production Photographs
Theatrical Trailers
Production Notes
Re-Release Trailer
Disc 7 – Vertigo:
Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life for Hitchcock’s Masterpiece
Feature Commentary with Associate Producer Herbert Coleman, Restoration Team Robert A. Harris and James C. Katz and Other Vertigo Participants
Original Theatrical Trailer
Restoration Theatrical Trailer
Production Notes
Foreign Censorship Ending
The Vertigo Archives
Disc 8 – North by Northwest:
Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman
Music-Only Audio Track
Disc 9 – Psycho (1960):
Theatrical Trailer
Re-Release Trailers
Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho
The Shower Scene: With and Without Music
The Psycho Archives
Production Photographs
Behind-the-Scenes Photographs
The Shower Scene: Storyboards by Saul Bass
Lobby Cards
Posters and Psycho Ads
Production Notes
Disc 10 – The Birds:
Deleted Scene
The Original Ending
Storyboard Sequence
Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test
The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)
Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)
Production Photographs
Production Notes
Theatrical Trailer
Disc 11 – Marnie:
The Trouble with Marnie
The Marnie Archives
Theatrical Trailer
Production Notes
Disc 12 – Torn Curtain:
Torn Curtain Rising
Scenes Scored by Bernard Herrmann
Production Photographs
Theatrical Trailer
Production Notes
Disc 13 – Topaz:
Topaz: An Appreciation by Film Historian and Critic Leonard Maltin
Alternate Endings: The Duel; The Airport; The Suicide
Storyboards: The Mendozas
Production Photographs
Production Notes
Theatrical Trailer
Disc 14 – Frenzy:
The Story of Frenzy
Production Notes
Production Photographs
Theatrical Trailer
Disc 15 – Family Plot:
Plotting Family Plot
Storyboards: The Chase Scene
Production Photographs
Theatrical Trailer
Production Notes
Disc 16:
Revenge (Season 1, Episode 1)
Mr. Blanchard’s Secret (Season 2, Episode 13)
Lamb to the Slaughter (Season 3, Episode 28)
Poison (Season 4, Episode 1)
Arthur (Season 5, Episode 1)
Mr. Bixby and the Colonel’s Coat (Season 6, Episode 1)
Bang! You’re Dead! (Season 7, Episode 2)
Alfred Hitchcock Presents: A Look Back
Disc 17:
I Saw the Whole Thing (Season 1, Episode 4)
Three Wives Too Many (Season 2, Episode 12)
Death Scene (Season 3, Episode 20)
Fasten Your Seatbelt: The Thrilling Art of Alfred Hitchcock