ALFRED HITCHCOCK: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION

Universal Studios Home Entertainment

October 2017



I’ve been a fan of Alfred Hitchcock for a long time. I think my first Hitchcock movie experience was THE BIRDS and I was hooked. As a teenager I bought books about him and studied them. In the early 90s I joined the Time Life Hitchcock club and got a movie every 6 – 8 weeks. I know there are some earlier movies I haven’t seen but I think I’ve seen at least 45 of the 53. Over the years I’ve run across various collections. Many are just cheap set of the older movies and the movies look terrible and have not been cleaned up. It’s ok if that’s the only way to see some of the early films but there is a reason they are so cheap.

This set from Universal is amazing. It is arguably his best 15 films and they are all nice clean versions though not all digitally remastered. They also have a load of extra features. The set also includes a booklet with some fun facts and some extras, including costume designs and story boards. I’ve also enjoyed the extra features. Some of these were released individually as collector anniversary sets and had extra discs, but the features included her are quite nice. As good as the movies are the process and the behind the scenes is fascinating. Hitchcock really was a genius and insight into his way of making movies is as fun as the movies themselves.

The last two discs are episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents, ten of them.

I’m not going to review each movie, I love them all though I have favorites. Like any list it would be subjective. I will say I really enjoyed watching Frenzy and Family Plot again. I’ve included a list of each disc and what’s on them.

If you are looking for a nice way to build a Hitchcock library this is the perfect starting point.

Disc 1 – Saboteur:

Saboteur: A Closer Look

Storyboards: The Statue of Liberty Sequence

Alfred Hitchcock’s Sketches

Production Photographs

Production Notes

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 2 – Shadow of a Doubt:

Beyond Doubt: The Making of Hitchcock’s Favorite Film

Production Drawings by Art Director Robert Boyle

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Production Notes

Disc 3 – Rope:

Rope Unleashed

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Production Notes

Disc 4 – Rear Window:

Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary

A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes

Production Photographs

Production Notes

Re-Release Trailer Narrated by James Stewart

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 5 – The Trouble with Harry:

The Trouble with Harry Isn’t Over

Production Notes

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 6 – The Man Who Knew Too Much:

The Making of The Man Who Knew Too Much

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailers

Production Notes

Re-Release Trailer

Disc 7 – Vertigo:

Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life for Hitchcock’s Masterpiece

Feature Commentary with Associate Producer Herbert Coleman, Restoration Team Robert A. Harris and James C. Katz and Other Vertigo Participants

Original Theatrical Trailer

Restoration Theatrical Trailer

Production Notes

Foreign Censorship Ending

The Vertigo Archives

Disc 8 – North by Northwest:

Commentary by Screenwriter Ernest Lehman

Music-Only Audio Track

Disc 9 – Psycho (1960):

Theatrical Trailer

Re-Release Trailers

Newsreel Footage: The Release of Psycho

The Shower Scene: With and Without Music

The Psycho Archives

Production Photographs

Behind-the-Scenes Photographs

The Shower Scene: Storyboards by Saul Bass

Lobby Cards

Posters and Psycho Ads

Production Notes

Disc 10 – The Birds:

Deleted Scene

The Original Ending

Storyboard Sequence

Tippi Hedren’s Screen Test

The Birds Is Coming (Universal International Newsreel)

Suspense Story: National Press Club Hears Hitchcock (Universal International Newsreel)

Production Photographs

Production Notes

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 11 – Marnie:

The Trouble with Marnie

The Marnie Archives

Theatrical Trailer

Production Notes

Disc 12 – Torn Curtain:

Torn Curtain Rising

Scenes Scored by Bernard Herrmann

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Production Notes

Disc 13 – Topaz:

Topaz: An Appreciation by Film Historian and Critic Leonard Maltin

Alternate Endings: The Duel; The Airport; The Suicide

Storyboards: The Mendozas

Production Photographs

Production Notes

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 14 – Frenzy:

The Story of Frenzy

Production Notes

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Disc 15 – Family Plot:

Plotting Family Plot

Storyboards: The Chase Scene

Production Photographs

Theatrical Trailer

Production Notes

Disc 16:

Revenge (Season 1, Episode 1)

Mr. Blanchard’s Secret (Season 2, Episode 13)

Lamb to the Slaughter (Season 3, Episode 28)

Poison (Season 4, Episode 1)

Arthur (Season 5, Episode 1)

Mr. Bixby and the Colonel’s Coat (Season 6, Episode 1)

Bang! You’re Dead! (Season 7, Episode 2)

Alfred Hitchcock Presents: A Look Back

Disc 17:

I Saw the Whole Thing (Season 1, Episode 4)

Three Wives Too Many (Season 2, Episode 12)

Death Scene (Season 3, Episode 20)

Fasten Your Seatbelt: The Thrilling Art of Alfred Hitchcock