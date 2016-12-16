AudioFile Editors’ choices for Top Mystery Audiobooks of 2016

This year Crimespree Magazine is partnering with AudioFile Magazine to announce the AudioFile Editors’ choices for Top Mystery Audiobooks of 2016. The year has been packed with great recordings of excellent mysteries, thrillers and crime novels; I’m sure narrowing it down to this final list was a challenge, so without further ado, we present to you, the AudioFile winners:

A GREAT RECKONING, the twelfth Inspector Gamache novel, written by Louise Penny and narrated by Robert Bathurst. Here’s a sample of the recording, published by Macmillan Audio:

ALL IS NOT FORGOTTEN an exciting thriller that probes the importance of memory from Wendy Walker, read by Dylan Baker. All Is Not Forgotten is published by Macmillan Audio.

ASHLEY BELL is Dean Koontz’s psychological suspense novel, narrated by Suzy Jackson for Recorded Books. Listen to what Suzy Jackson has to say about the novel:

CHARCOAL JOE continues Walter Mosley’s beloved Easy Rawlins series. Michael Boatman’s stellar narration for Random House secured this title’s place on the list.

END OF WATCH Combining the writing of Stephen King with the reading of Will Patton is a recipe for success. Simon & Schuster Audio mixed up this winning combination.

JOURNEY TO MUNICH continues Jacqueline Winspear’s long-running Maisie Dobbs series. Regular series narrator Orlagh Cassidy delivers book 12 in grand style. Here’s a sample from Harper Audio’s production.

THE BLACK WIDOW is Daniel Silva’s sixteenth installment in the Gabriel Allon series. Narrator George Guidall is no stranger to the series; his intimate understanding of it enhances the performance. Harper Audio published this one; here’s a short sample:

THE MAN IN THE MOSS , Phil Rickman’s Celtic horror story, is delivered with rich atmosphere from reader Seán Barrett. ISIS Audio Books published this spine tingler.

THE MIRROR THIEF is Martin Seay’s supernatural mystery debut. Edoardo Ballerini takes the listeners across Seay’s three Venices and three time periods in this outstanding production from Recorded Books.

THE SECOND LIFE OF NICK MASON kicks off a new series for Steve Hamilton and Ray Porter gives the narration his signature panache. Kudos to Penguin Audio for this outstanding audiobook.

THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10 , Ruth Ware’s hauntingly suspenseful novel, gets the royal treatment from narrator Imogen Church in this Simon & Schuster production.

TWISTED RIVER by Siobhan MacDonald will have listeners thinking twice about their reservations for Air B&B. With a stellar cast of narrators–Alana Kerr Collins, Sile Bermingham, Gerard Doyle, Tom Taylorson–Blackstone Audio has a superb production.

UNDERGROUND AIRLINES , the daring alternative history thriller from Ben Winters, is exceptionally delivered by narrator William DeMeritt. Hachette Audio published this winner.

YOU SENT ME A LETTER , Lucy Dawson’s suspenseful mystery, is masterfully performed by Julie Maisey and published by Bolinda Audio.

You can check out all the winners from all the genre categories at the AudioFile website. You can also enter to win free audiobooks for six months. Hurry, the deadline is December 16, 2016.