Benjamin Percy Signing

Went to a great signing tonight. Benjamin Percy was in town for THE DARK NET and signed at Boswell Book Company. After being introduced he talked about the inspiration for the book, he read and he answered questions. And there were some good questions. THE DARK NET is a terrific read and I would recommend it to all. Benjamin has a great reading voice and his inflections were spot on. If I didn’t already love the book this signing would have been enough to make me buy it. And I’ll tell you what, this book is in my top five of the year.

Dan interviewed him : HERE

Also Dan did a review: HERE

The book really is great, he’s also doing a wonderful job on DC Comic’s Green Arrow and Teen Titans. If you get a chance to see him, do.