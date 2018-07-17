BOOK REVIEW: BABY TEETH

BABY TEETH

Zoje Stage

St. Martin’s Press

July 17th, 2018

Baby Teeth by Zoje Stage is a tense psychological thriller that has roots in the horror genre. Told from the point of view of an exasperated stay-at-home mom, Suzette, and her seven-year-old daughter, Hannah a battle of wills intensifies with the familial bonds of frailty and falsehood.

Having pursued a career as a screenwriter, Stage “wrote a screenplay, which became the precursor to this novel. When I had the opportunity to take it to an independent film festival in 2012 I spoke with a lot of producers. They told me to focus equally on the child and mother and to put a horror element to it. The challenge, what to have a seven-year-old child able to realistically do, considering there were age limitations.”

The plot has Suzette Jensen deciding to start a family with her husband Alex despite a chronic debilitating condition. But the child, Hannah, proves to be a handful. Now seven years old she cannot speak, is defiant, anti-social, and refuses to behave in kindergarten classes, forcing Suzette to homeschool her. Resentful of her mother’s rules and attentions, Hanna lashes out in anger, becoming more aggressive every day. She acts differently with her father who sees her as willful and precocious but otherwise the perfect little girl, doing what she’s told. He never sees how mean and cruel Hannah can be. Understanding there is a power struggle, Alex witnesses how mother and daughter clash over the desire to have him to themselves.

“I wrote Hannah as precocious, bright, mentally ill, with the perspective of a twisted world, although I do not consider her a sociopath. Hannah knows what she is doing is morally incorrect. She acts out because she understands her father is the center of her world, but also her mother’s. They compete and are desperate for his love. Suzette is afraid to admit all the problems she has with Hannah because Alex would think of her as an inferior mother and judge her negatively. He knows and enjoys that he is worshipped.”

Stage also gave a heads up that currently this will be a stand-alone. “I intentionally left some stuff open ended because I want readers to project what they think will happen to Hannah and Suzette in the future. I hope they actually project the characters beyond the confines of this book. I intended it to be in the imagination of people.”

This story takes readers on an emotional roller coaster ride. Told in alternating chapters of Suzette’s and Hanna’s third person points of view one chapter will have people sympathizing with Hannah and the next chapter the empathy moves to Suzette. This dark domestic suspense novel is intriguing, sharp, twisted, and edgy.