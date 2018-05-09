Bouchercon Anthony Award NOMINATIONS

REGISTER HERE!

BEST NOVEL

THE LATE SHOW by Michael Connelly

MAGPIE MURDERS by Anthony Horowitz

BLUEBIRD, BLUEBIRD by Attica Locke

GLASS HOUSES by Louise Penny

THE FORCE by Don Winslow

BEST FIRST NOVEL

HOLLYWOOD HOMICIDE by Kellye Garrett

SHE RIDES SHOTGUN by Jordan Harper

THE DRY by Jane Harper

RAGGEDd; or, THE LOVELIEST LIES OF ALL by Christopher Irvin

THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK by Kristen Lepionka

BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL

UNCORKING A LIE by Nadine Nettmann

BAD BOY BOOGIE by Thomas Pluck

WHAT WE WRECKEN by Eryk Pruitt

THE DAY I DIED by Lori Rader-Day

CAST THE FIRST STONE by James W. Ziskin

BILL CRIDER AWARD FOR BEST NOVEL IN A SERIES

GIVE UP THE DEAD (Jay Porter #3) by Joe Clifford

TWO KINDS OF TRUTH (Harry Bosch #20) by Michael Connelly

Y IS FOR YESTERDAY (Kinsey Millhone #25) by Sue Grafton

GLASS HOUSES (Armand Gamache #13) by Louise Penny

DANGEROUS LIES (Pete Fernandez #3) by Alex Segura

BEST SHORT STORY

“The Trial of Madame Pelletier” by Susanna Calkins from Malice Domestic 12: Mystery Most Historical

“God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Jen Conley from Just to Watch Them Die: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Johnny Cash

“My Side of the Matter” by Hilary Davidson from Killing Malmon

“Whose Wine Is It Anyway?” by Barb Goffman from 50 Shades of Cabernet

“The Night They Burned Miss Dixie’s Place” by Debra Goldstein from Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine, May/June 2017

“A Necessary Ingredient” by Art Taylor from Coast to Coast: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea

BEST ANTHOLOGY

JUST TO WATCH THEM DIE: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Johnny Cash, Joe Clifford, editor

KILLING MALMON, Dan & Kate Malmon, editors

COAST TO COAST: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea, Andrew McAleer & Paul D. Marks, editors

PASSPORT TO MURDER Bouchercon Anthology 2017, John McFetridge, editor

THE OBAMA INHERITANCE: Fifteen Stories of Conspiracy Noir, Gary Phillips, editor

BEST CRITICAL/NON-FICTION BOOK

FROM HOLMES TO SHERLOCK: The Story of the Men and Women Who Created an Icon by Mattias Boström

THE STORY OF CLASSIC CRIME IN 100 BOOKS by Martin Edwards

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann

CHESTER B. HIMES: A Biography by Lawrence P. Jackson

REWRITE YOUR LIFE: Discover Your Truth Through the Healing Power of Fiction by Jessica Lourey

BEST ONLINE CONTENT