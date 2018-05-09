Tags
Bouchercon Anthony Award NOMINATIONS
ANTHONY AWARD NOMINATIONS
BEST NOVEL
THE LATE SHOW by Michael Connelly
MAGPIE MURDERS by Anthony Horowitz
BLUEBIRD, BLUEBIRD by Attica Locke
GLASS HOUSES by Louise Penny
THE FORCE by Don Winslow
BEST FIRST NOVEL
HOLLYWOOD HOMICIDE by Kellye Garrett
SHE RIDES SHOTGUN by Jordan Harper
THE DRY by Jane Harper
RAGGEDd; or, THE LOVELIEST LIES OF ALL by Christopher Irvin
THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK by Kristen Lepionka
BEST PAPERBACK ORIGINAL
UNCORKING A LIE by Nadine Nettmann
BAD BOY BOOGIE by Thomas Pluck
WHAT WE WRECKEN by Eryk Pruitt
THE DAY I DIED by Lori Rader-Day
CAST THE FIRST STONE by James W. Ziskin
BILL CRIDER AWARD FOR BEST NOVEL IN A SERIES
GIVE UP THE DEAD (Jay Porter #3) by Joe Clifford
TWO KINDS OF TRUTH (Harry Bosch #20) by Michael Connelly
Y IS FOR YESTERDAY (Kinsey Millhone #25) by Sue Grafton
GLASS HOUSES (Armand Gamache #13) by Louise Penny
DANGEROUS LIES (Pete Fernandez #3) by Alex Segura
BEST SHORT STORY
“The Trial of Madame Pelletier” by Susanna Calkins from Malice Domestic 12: Mystery Most Historical
“God’s Gonna Cut You Down” by Jen Conley from Just to Watch Them Die: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Johnny Cash
“My Side of the Matter” by Hilary Davidson from Killing Malmon
“Whose Wine Is It Anyway?” by Barb Goffman from 50 Shades of Cabernet
“The Night They Burned Miss Dixie’s Place” by Debra Goldstein from Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine, May/June 2017
“A Necessary Ingredient” by Art Taylor from Coast to Coast: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea
BEST ANTHOLOGY
JUST TO WATCH THEM DIE: Crime Fiction Inspired by the Songs of Johnny Cash, Joe Clifford, editor
KILLING MALMON, Dan & Kate Malmon, editors
COAST TO COAST: Private Eyes from Sea to Shining Sea, Andrew McAleer & Paul D. Marks, editors
PASSPORT TO MURDER Bouchercon Anthology 2017, John McFetridge, editor
THE OBAMA INHERITANCE: Fifteen Stories of Conspiracy Noir, Gary Phillips, editor
BEST CRITICAL/NON-FICTION BOOK
FROM HOLMES TO SHERLOCK: The Story of the Men and Women Who Created an Icon by Mattias Boström
THE STORY OF CLASSIC CRIME IN 100 BOOKS by Martin Edwards
KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann
CHESTER B. HIMES: A Biography by Lawrence P. Jackson
REWRITE YOUR LIFE: Discover Your Truth Through the Healing Power of Fiction by Jessica Lourey
BEST ONLINE CONTENT