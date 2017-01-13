Bruce Buff’s THE SOUL OF THE MATTER is featured in this week’s giveaway

A scientist’s claim that he’s found the secrets of the universe’s origin encoded in DNA sparks a race against time to uncover the truth in this fast-paced thriller of science and faith, power and murder, loss and redemption.

Former government cyber-intelligence analyst Dan Lawson receives a call from his estranged friend Stephen Bishop, a renowned geneticist, who claims to have discovered astounding information encoded within DNA, including proof of God’s existence. He wants Dan’s help to protect his findings and continue his work. His daughter Ava’s life may well depend on it.

When Stephen is found dead under dubious circumstances, Dan investigates and discovers that the search for a cure for Ava may have driven Stephen to desperate alliances. With the help of Dr. Trish Alighieri, Ava’s pediatrician, Dan gets closer to finding out the truth about what may be hidden in our DNA—and what that could mean for humanity. But he and Trish aren’t the only ones trying to get their hands on Stephen’s findings. Cunning and powerful forces vie for access to the data that promises to unlock the secrets of life.

It’s a race against time as Dan and Trish tackle some of the biggest questions humanity faces: Who are we? How did we get here? What’s our destiny? And can the human soul survive science’s conquest of nature? Ultimately, Dan isn’t sure whether he, and the world, is better off not knowing…