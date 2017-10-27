Carrie Fisher’s THE PRINCESS DIARIST is featured in this week’s giveaway

This week, CrimeSpree and Friday Reads Facebook page, are giving away copies of THE PRINCESS DIARIST by Carrie Fisher

In 2015, Carrie Fisher discovered journals she kept during the filming of the first Star Wars movie; she was astonished to see what they had preserved—plaintive love poems, unbridled musings with youthful naiveté, and a vulnerability that she barely recognized.

With these excerpts from her handwritten notebooks, The Princess Diarist is Fisher’s intimate and revealing recollection of what happened on one of the most famous film sets of all time—and what developed behind the scenes. And Fisher also ponders the joys and insanity of celebrity, and the absurdity of a life spawned by Hollywood royalty, only to be surpassed by her own outer-space royalty. Laugh-out-loud hilarious and endlessly quotable, The Princess Diarist brims with the candor and introspection of a diary while offering shrewd insight into the type of stardom that few will ever experience.

About The Author

Princess Leia…nuff said.

To be entered in the drawing shoot an email over to Jon?@crimespreemag.com (remove the question mark) And put CONTEST in the subject line. Also please put your address in the body of the email.

We will pick the winners on November 3rd.