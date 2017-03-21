Chevy Stevens’ NEVER LET YOU GO Reviewed

Never Let You Go

Chevy Stevens

St. Martins Press

March 14, 2017

Never Let You Go by Chevy Stevens is a compelling read. It explores the brutality of domestic violence including obsession, entrapment, control, and manipulation. Readers will go through the same emotions as the characters of fear, love, and courage.

More than anything this is a character driven novel. The strength of the story lies with the love story between a mother, Lindsey, and a child, Sophie. They were very likeable, believable, and realistic, with their relationship taking center stage as Lindsey tries to insulate her daughter. The alternating narratives between Lindsey and Sophie allow the reader to get to know them and understand the emotional tug of war they are going through.

The plot begins with Lindsey, Sophie, and Andrew in Mexico on a vacation. It showcases how abusive and controlling Andrew can be as he uses emotional mind games to keep her in line. He shows Lindsey that she is powerless and to leave him would mean she would lose her daughter. Knowing that she must escape this malicious and violent individual for her and Sophie’s well being she risks all that are meaningful to escape. This led to a spiral of events that included Andrew going to jail. Now eleven years later, Lindsey and Sophie have built a new life. Unfortunately, shortly after Andrew is released from prison someone starts stalking Lindsey. Sophie has mixed emotions, because she has a loyalty to her mother, knowing of her father’s abuse, but also wanting a relationship with her father.

If this is the first book read by this author, it should not be the last. The author keeps the tension high and when the reader thinks they have figured out what is happening Stevens throws a curve ball with the many twists and turns.

Elise Cooper