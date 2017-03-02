Claire Mackintosh’s I SEE YOU Reviewed

I See You

Clare Mackintosh

Berkley Pub

Feb. 21st, 2017

I See You by Clare Mackintosh is a riveting psychological thriller. She is two for two in writing plot lines that will scare, worry and terrify readers. The novel is a police drama, a mystery, and a suspense story. The author seems to have found her niche, writing stories about ordinary women who are put in jeopardy.

The plot is a warning of sorts from Mackintosh, a former police detective. She shows the dangers and benefits of the technology world. The plot begins with Zoe Walker, an average working mother, seeing an “advert” in the London Gazette. She becomes flustered and worried when it appears there is a picture of herself. Is it a mistake? A coincidence? Or is someone keeping track of her every move? When other women appear it becomes evident to Zoe that something is wrong, as she connects the dots to crimes involving these women. After calling the police and getting PC Kelly Swift involved the investigation finds women who were sexually abused, violently assaulted, and had material objects stolen. In an innovative scenario Mackintosh shows how technology has taken stalking to a whole new level, where a routine can work against someone.

The wide range of characters is very well developed and contributes to the storyline through different narratives. Detective Kelly Swift steals the show in this book, especially given the tidbits of her life and the detective work done to solve the crime. Having been disgraced for punching a prisoner she was demoted to the British Transport Unit. But after convincing her former superior to be given a second chance she joins the MIT unit. Although she breaks the rules it is obvious that her intentions are in the right place. A powerful quote hammers the point home, “you were doing what you thought was the right thing. It isn’t always the same.”

Using her vast experiences Mackintosh creates a very realistic and chilling story with a growing sense of danger. Readers feel they are part of the case as they work along with Kelly and her police team to find connections to the antagonist.

Elise Cooper