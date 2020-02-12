Comic Review; Batman Tales: Once Upon A Crime

Do you love Batman and the Batfamily? You’ll want this gorgeous comic. Do you love L’il Gotham? You’ll want it even more.

This is, frankly, the best thing DC has produced since Rebirth.

And I am just a little excited about.

Derek Fridolfs enjoys writing these stories thematically and chose fairy tales to wrap around the Bats. Artist Dustin Nguyen’s watercolor work truly makes this magical.

Our first tale is that of a young Damian Wayne. He “dreams of becoming a real boy wonder-as long as he can avoid telling lies and making his nose grow.” And thus was born “Waynocchio.” It is an endearing story and those familiar with the prickly but good-hearted Damian know that he seeks to prove himself worthy of his father and being Robin. As a newly created puppet, his resentfulness at being left behind on patrol leads to trouble.

Waynocchio learning in stereo from Bat-mite and Alfred Pennyworth.

When Harley thinks she’s going to be replaced in The Joker’s affections/gang, she tries to thwart those that would dare apply for the job. When an applicant makes the grade, commiserations with Poison Ivy lead to a plan that plants Joker plunder under said henchman’s mattress in “The Princess & The Pea.”

Henchmen Try-outs that Harley seems half-hearted about.

When a tired Alfred Pennyworth needs a break from holding the Batman and Batfamily together, he seeks a cup of tea to right the days wrongs. But this cuppa has something other than Earl Grey, hot. He quickly finds himself in tiny trouble in the Bat Cave. And the world beyond it is even wilder. And very much lacking in manners.

Alfred Pennyworth is up Bat Creek without a proper paddle.

When Batman goes on an adventure with The Snow Queen, the most beautiful story of the book begins. This one I don’t want to say much about because it should unfold, fresh, for every reader. It is stunning.

Derek Fridolfs and Dustin Nguyen, the creative team behind LI’L GOTHAM, return to their Bat-roots–this time with a fairy-tale flair!