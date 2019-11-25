Tags
Cover Reveal: DARK TOMORROW by Reece Hirsch
From the author…
Thanks to Crimespree for hosting the cover reveal for my next thriller, DARK TOMORROW! I think artist Rex Bonomelli created a wonderfully creepy vibe with this cover for the second book in my Lisa Tanchik series. The photo that was the basis for the design was a Big-Brother’s-eye view of a Washington, D.C. pedestrian crosswalk. This cover perfectly captures the tone of DARK TOMORROW, which portrays what a full-on cyberwarfare attack on the East Coast might look like.
For more of Rex Bonomelli’s wonderful work (including Stephen King’s 11/22/63 and UNDER THE DOME!), check out rexbonomelli.com.
DARK TOMORROW will be published on May 12, 2020 by Thomas & Mercer