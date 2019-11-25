Tags

Related Posts

Share This

Cover Reveal: DARK TOMORROW by Reece Hirsch

Posted by on Nov 25, 2019 in Books, Cover Reveal

From the author…

Thanks to Crimespree for hosting the cover reveal for my next thriller, DARK TOMORROW! I think artist Rex Bonomelli created a wonderfully creepy vibe with this cover for the second book in my Lisa Tanchik series. The photo that was the basis for the design was a Big-Brother’s-eye view of a Washington, D.C. pedestrian crosswalk. This cover perfectly captures the tone of DARK TOMORROW, which portrays what a full-on cyberwarfare attack on the East Coast might look like.

For more of Rex Bonomelli’s wonderful work (including Stephen King’s 11/22/63 and UNDER THE DOME!), check out rexbonomelli.com.

DARK TOMORROW will be published on May 12, 2020 by Thomas & Mercer