Cover Reveal: DARK TOMORROW by Reece Hirsch

Thanks to Crimespree for hosting the cover reveal for my next thriller, DARK TOMORROW! I think artist Rex Bonomelli created a wonderfully creepy vibe with this cover for the second book in my Lisa Tanchik series. The photo that was the basis for the design was a Big-Brother’s-eye view of a Washington, D.C. pedestrian crosswalk. This cover perfectly captures the tone of DARK TOMORROW, which portrays what a full-on cyberwarfare attack on the East Coast might look like.