Crimefest News

If you’re looking for a perfect gift for the crime fiction aficionado in your life, there’s only a few days left for the Early Bird offer for CrimeFest tickets.

Delegates have until 16 December to book a full pass for the four-day convention for just £165, when the price then goes up to £185.

Featured guest authors announced to date at CrimeFest 2020 are Laura Lippman, talking about her upcoming collection of essays My Life as a Villainess. Also featuring is Robert Goddard, this year’s winner of the Crime Writers’ Association’s most prestigious award: the Diamond Dagger lifetime achievement award for authors whose careers are marked by sustained excellence.

The Full Pass includes a programme book, a delegate bag and admission to all events (with exception of the Gala Dinner, Crime Writing Day and Pitch an Agent). By securing a full, Friday or Saturday CrimeFest pass, delegates will have the option of securing a coveted place on the popular Pitch an Agent.

Pitch an Agent is your chance to pitch your novel idea to three superstar agents. 2020’s agents are Pitch originator Camilla Bolton from the Darley Anderson Agency, Sandra Sawicka from the Marjacq agency, and Hannah Sheppard from DHH Literary Agency. These agencies represent giants of the genre including Lee Child and Martina Cole. If you are looking for an agent, have not previously participated, and are not commercially published, then this is for you.

The CrimeFest website is updated with participating authors and attendees, so do check it out to see who you’ll be hanging out with – and the friends you’ll no doubt make!

