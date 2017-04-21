Tags
CRIMESPREE ISSUE 65
Crimespree issue 65
featuring Nick Petrie
Our next issue is ready,Nick Petrie is on the cover . Kristi Belcamino and Chris Holm are back with new columns. There are lots of interviews and great articles.
I too sit and pretentiously ponder my books by candelabra.
