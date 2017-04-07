Daniel Cole’s RAGDOLL is featured in this week’s giveaway

A pulse-pounding procedural with a dark sense of humor, RAGDOLL follows a volatile detective as he tracks down a murderer before he becomes its next victim

One body. Six victims.

William Fawkes, a controversial detective known as The Wolf, has just been reinstated to his post after months of psychological assessment following allegations of a shocking assault. A veteran of the force, Fawkes thinks he’s seen it all. That is, until his former partner and friend, Detective Emily Baxter, calls him to a crime scene and leads him to a career-defining cadaver: the dismembered parts of six victims sewn together like a puppet-a corpse that becomes known in the press as the “ragdoll.”

Fawkes is tasked with identifying the six victims, but that gets dicey when his reporter ex-wife anonymously receives photographs from the crime scene, along with a list of six names, and the dates on which the Ragdoll Killer plans to murder them.

The final name on the list is Fawkes.

Baxter and her trainee partner, Alex Edmunds, hone in on figuring out what links the victims together before the killer strikes again. But for Fawkes, seeing his name on the list sparks a dark memory, and he fears that the catalyst for these killings has more to do with him-and his past-than anyone realizes.

With a breakneck pace, a twisty plot, and a wicked sense of humor, RAGDOLL announces the arrival of the hottest new brand in crime fiction.

About The Author

Daniel Cole has worked as a paramedic, an RSPCA officer, and most recently for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Ragdoll is his first novel. He lives in Bournemouth, England.

