Down & Out Books Announces a New Imprint: Shotgun Honey

Down & Out Books announced today that Shotgun Honey will join the company as an imprint focused on its current specialty of flash fiction, novellas, and anthologies. Ron Earl Phillips, the publisher and managing editor of Shotgun Honey, will continue in the same role for the imprint.

“I’ve been a fan of Ron and Shotgun Honey for many years,” said Eric Campbell, publisher of Down & Out Books. “When the opportunity came up to merge our companies under the Down & Out Books brand, I immediately took steps to make it happen. I am very excited about working with Ron and his team in bringing out a slate of new titles in 2017 and beyond.”

“Our catalog of short fiction titles is a natural fit with the kinds of books published by Down & Out Books,” added Phillips. “I share Eric’s enthusiasm for the future of the combined companies operating together to publish a strong and varied selection of literary and crime fiction books.”

Shotgun Honey’s first book as an imprint of Down & Out Books will be HARDWAY by Hector Acosta, which will be published in early 2017. The bulk of Shotgun Honey’s current catalog will transition to the new imprint, along with six new titles to be released throughout 2017.

About Shotgun Honey …

Established in 2011, Shotgun Honey (ShotgunHoney.com) came onto the scene to provide readers with a regular diet of flash crime fiction. Living by the simple tenet of keeping it lean and mean, over 700 stories from more than 360 authors from around the world have been published to date.

About Down & Out Books …

Founded in 2011, Down & Out Books (DownAndOutBooks.com) is an independent publisher of literary and crime fiction based in Tampa, Florida. For more information about the company and its books, or to request an interview with the Eric Campbell or Ron Earl Phillips, contact lance@downandoutbooks.com.