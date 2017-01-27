Elan Mastai’s ALL OUR WRONG TODAYS is featured in this week’s giveaway

ALL OUR WRONG TODAYS

All Our Wrong Todays is about the versions of ourselves that we shed and grow into over time. It is a story of friendship and family, of unexpected journeys and alternate paths, and of love in its multitude of forms. Filled with humor and heart and saturated with insight and intelligence and a mind-bending talent for invention, this novel signals the arrival of a major talent.

“There’s no such thing as the life you’re supposed to have.”

We’re all living in the wrong 2016. And it’s Tom Barren’s fault.

Tom comes from the 2016 that people in the 1950s imagined we would have—a techno-utopian paradise of flying cars, moving sidewalks, and teleportation, where avocados never go bad and punk rock never existed…because it wasn’t really needed.

But despite the dazzling technology and global peace, Tom can’t seem to find his place in this perfect version of the world, and that’s before his life is turned upside down. Utterly blindsided by an accident of fate, Tom does the kind of thing you do when you’re heartbroken and have a time machine—something stupid.

He finds himself stranded in what seems to him to be a terrible dystopian wasteland, but which we recognize as our all-too-familiar real world: the wrong 2016. Tom is desperate to fix his mistake until he discovers wonderfully unexpected versions of his family, his career, and the woman who might just be the love of his life. Caught between his sense of responsibility to a utopian world and the unpredictable surprises of our complex, messy reality, Tom faces an impossible choice. His search for the answer takes him across continents and timelines in a quest to figure out, finally, who he really is and what his future—our future—is supposed to be.