Finder’s THE SWITCH is featured in this week’s giveaway

New York Times bestselling author Joseph Finder’s timely, electrifying new thriller about a simple mix-up that throws one innocent man into the crosshairs of sinister government secrets and ruthless political ambitions.

Michael Tanner picks up the wrong MacBook in an airport security line, a mistake he doesn’t notice until he arrives home in Boston. Tanner’s curiosity gets the better of him, and he discovers that the owner is a US senator and that the laptop contains top secret files.

When Senator Susan Robbins realizes the mix-up, she calls her chief of staff, Will Abbott, in a panic. Both know that the senator broke the law by uploading classified documents onto her personal computer.

Hoping to avoid Snowden 2.0, Will attempts to gain Tanner’s cooperation and recover the laptop. When Will fails, he turns to an unscrupulous “fixer” for help. Meanwhile, the security agency whose files the senator has appropriated has its own, darker methods–and suddenly Tanner finds himself a hunted man, on the run, terrified for the safety of his family, in desperate need of a plan, and able to trust no one.

I wrote the Nick Heller novels GUILTY MINDS, BURIED SECRETS and VANISHED as well as the bestsellers THE FIXER, SUSPICION, POWER PLAY, KILLER INSTINCT, COMPANY MAN, and PARANOIA. My first novel was THE MOSCOW CLUB, followed by EXTRAORDINARY POWERS, THE ZERO HOUR, and HIGH CRIMES). My novel HIGH CRIMES became a hit movie starring Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman.

I’m a founding member of the International Thriller Writers Association, and active in the Boston Book Festival, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Association of Former Intelligence Officers.

You can read more about me at www.josephfinder.com.

