Forgiveness Dies Cover Reveal

In Forgiveness Dies, an old acquaintance asks former Pittsburgh narcotics detective Trevor Galloway to help track down an individual making threats toward presidential hopeful Dennis Hackney. Someone has been getting seemingly impossible access to the candidate and taking photos, signaling he can be gotten to anytime, anywhere. Galloway’s starting point: Twenty four black and white photos sent to the candidate.

Chance leads him to meet fiery Bethany Nolan, who teams up with Galloway in a case that takes them from the steel and rivers of Pittsburgh, to the Spanish moss of Savannah, and back. In this third installment of the Galloway series, each chapter begins with a description of a photo. Pay close attention, because clues are everywhere and one shot can be the difference between life and death.

I’m trained in photography. This is fortunate, since my new book involves a little photography.

Actually, I should say I once received training in photography.

Well… perhaps I should say I have received a specific type of training in photography— a long time ago.

If you’re thinking this means I learned anything about perspective and composition, then I assure you I did not. In fact, I don’t remember much of anything I learned, but most of it had to do with making sure how to not screw up a crime scene or expose, and thereby destroy, rolls of film.

This was in the late 1990’s and I was going through a police academy in Virginia. My classmates and I were fine with seeing a crime scene photography class on the schedule as it was nice to have a break from beating each other up and running long miles through the Chesterfield County woods. An instructor had set out a bunch of cameras that I think were of the 35mm variety. It’s been a while, but I remember terms like f-stop and aperture were thrown around. Most of us muddled through the class, suspecting—and praying—a trained and competent crime scene tech would end up taking photos at any real-life scene. It seems to me, that class was more of a familiarization class, or a break glass in case of emergency course. If a real crime scene tech wasn’t available, then somebody should know how to operate the damn camera, right?

A few years later I went through similar training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and then at the Secret Service Academy. Somewhere along the line, I even got some training on Polaroid cameras. Yes… Polaroid cameras. So, with all of this advanced training, received many, many years ago, I was in no condition whatsoever to begin writing my latest novel Forgiveness Dies.

You see, sometimes I do this structural thing with my novels. My first novel was set against the backdrop of a marathon, so it was divided into 26.2 Miles (chapters). The follow-up to my debut was split into the twelve steps of addiction recovery. My book Record Scratch was segmented into the tracks of a vinyl album. Forgiveness Dies, the third installment of my Trevor Galloway series, takes the reader ​through twenty-four photos developed from of a roll of 35mm film. In each of the photos, one can see presidential hopeful Dennis Hackney in a variety of settings. While the photos themselves tell a story, the fact an individual threatening Hackney apparently got unauthorized access to take the photos is the larger issue.

While I didn’t have to become a photography expert to write the book (I mean, I still recall some of my invaluable Polaroid training), I’m always concerned with authenticity in my stories. Therefore, not only did I have to conduct quite a bit of online research, but I had to contact my brother who has spent a lot of time behind the lens and in the dark room. Throughout my research, I once again encountered terms like f-stop and aperture. And once again, that information sped in and out of my brain at a breakneck pace. However, I did hopefully retain enough to keep the story authentic and to avoid any embarrassing errors.

I’ve been extraordinarily fortunate to have J.T. Lindroos create the covers for each of the books in the Galloway series. His work is visually stunning and always relates to the subject matter of the novel. The cover of Forgiveness Dies is no exception, as J.T. really captured a sense of foreboding in the imagery and slid in a couple of red-tinged fingerprints for good measure. It is my hope that with the right amount of research and the right cover art, readers will find the book to be authentic both inside and out.



Forgiveness Dies will be released on October 10, 2019, by Down and Out Books. Pre-order your copy here: https://downandoutbooks.com/bookstore/hensley-forgiveness-dies/