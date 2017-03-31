HEAT: Director’s Definitive Edition coming home

Michael Mann’s HEAT is a kind of Love/Hate film. I enjoy the hell out of it, but find some of the secondary storylines distracting and make the film a tad too long.

20th Century Fox is now releasing a new edition they claim is truly what Michael Mann envisioned.

In the wake of a precision heist of an armored van, the crew of a fierce, professional thief (Robert De Niro) and an obsessively driven LAPD detective (Al Pacino) are locked in deadly opposition as they vector towards each other in Mann’s dazzling, twilight vision of Los Angeles. As the stakes escalate and their lives begin to unravel, the crew initiates its most dangerous and complex heist. The film also features Val Kimler, Natalie Portman, Jon Voight, Ashley Judd, Amy Brememan and Tom Sizemore.

Extras:

NEW Academy Panel reuniting Mann, Pacino and De Niro and moderated by Christopher Nolan

Toronto International Film Festival Q&A with Mann Audio Commentary by Michael Mann

The Making of Heat True Crime Crime Stories Into the Fire

Pacino and De Niro: The Conversation

Return to the Scene of the Crime

Additional Footage – Deleted Scenes Scene 5 – Season’s starting early Scene 42 – Nicest guy on the block Scene 55 – Albert and Hanna (Alternate Take) Scene 62 – Shakedown Scene 76 – Murder in C-Block Scene 96A – Let’s Dance Scene 125 – Late arrival Scene 148/147 – Where’s Anna? Scene 177B – Double the worst trouble Scene 191 – Nate delivers Scene 204A – No response

Theatrical Trailers Surprise of a Lifetime Two Actors Collide Closing In



This new release, which features a new4K remaster, will be released on May 9th.This Blu-ray only release has a very reasonable SRP of $16.99