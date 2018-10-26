Heath’s HANGMAN is featured in this week’s giveaway

A boy vanishes on his way home from school. His frantic mother receives a ransom call: pay or else. It’s only hours before the deadline, and the police have no leads. Enter Timothy Blake, an FBI consultant with a knack for solving impossible cases but whose expertise comes at a price. Every time he saves a life, he takes one, trying to satisfy an urge he fears he can only control for so long. And this time Blake may have met his match. The kidnapper is more cunning and ruthless than any he’s faced before. And he’s been assigned a new partner within the Bureau: a woman linked to the past he’s so desperate to forget. Because he has a secret, one so dark he will do anything to keep it hidden. For fans of Dexter and Hannibal, Hangman introduces a darkly mesmerizing character whose skill at finding criminals comes from a knowledge that can only be learned firsthand. About The Author

Jack fell in love with reading in primary school, when an ear infection left him unable to do much else. In high school he was frustrated by the slow pace and lack of excitement in most teenage fiction, so he started writing his own novel. It was picked out of a slush pile and published while he was still a teenager, and it soon became an international success.

In the course of his research, Jack has toured morgues and prisons, performed as a street magician and travelled through eleven countries, including Russia. His enthusiastic presentations at schools and festivals have gotten thousands of kids hooked on reading. His previous day jobs—in which he met many interesting characters—include fry cook, music teacher, TV salesman, call centre worker and bookseller. He plays several musical instruments, and lives on the land of the Ngunnawal people in Gunghalin, Australia.

He was the voice of bears, seals and foxes in the popular mobile game Rodeo Stampede, and he very occasionally writes opinion pieces for LoadScreen.

He’s a proud member of the ACT Writers Centre, the Children’s Book Council of Australia and the Australian Crime Writer’s Association. He is represented by Curtis Brown Australia, and does speaking engagements through Booked Out.