IACW Hammet Prize 2016 nominees

The International Association of Crime Writers have announced the nominees for the 2016 Hammett Award.

The Second Life of Nick Mason, by Steve Hamilton (Putnam)

The Drifter, by Nicholas Petrie (Putnam)

The White Devil, by Domenic Stansberry (Molotov Editions)

Revolver, by Duane Swierczynki (Mulholland)

The Big Nothing, by Bob Truluck (Murmur House)