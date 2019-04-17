Interview of Ian Rankin by Paul Johnston – video

From the Memorial Event, featuring Ian Rankin that took place on March 26th, Ian and the ever lovely Dr Paul Johnston, himself a crime novelist.

Mr Johnston has a new Quint book (IMPOLITIC CORPSES) out this August from Severn House.

Mr Johnston and Mr Rankin have both been featured as cover-boys for Crimespree Magazine. We heartily recommend them both for both reading and conversation. Although it is best to avoid asking Mr Johnston, “What is noir?”

The widely adored Paul Johnston.