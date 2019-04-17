Tags
Interview of Ian Rankin by Paul Johnston – video
From the Memorial Event, featuring Ian Rankin that took place on March 26th, Ian and the ever lovely Dr Paul Johnston, himself a crime novelist.
Mr Johnston has a new Quint book (IMPOLITIC CORPSES) out this August from Severn House.
Mr Johnston and Mr Rankin have both been featured as cover-boys for Crimespree Magazine. We heartily recommend them both for both reading and conversation. Although it is best to avoid asking Mr Johnston, “What is noir?”