INTERVIEW WITH JOSEPH FINDER

HOUSE ON FIRE by Joseph Finder brings back private investigator Nick Heller. This story of greed and family dynamics follows the relatives who have a vested interest in a pharmaceutical company that manufactures Oxycontin and Oxycodone. Finder brilliantly explores how these drugs can be addicting, but also shows the other side, those patients that need the pills to cope with their pain.

The story opens with Nick receiving devastating news: his old army buddy Sean has died of an overdose. Sean, who once saved Nick’s life, became addicted to opioids after returning home wounded from the Afghanistan war. While at the funeral Nick is approached by one of the daughters, Susan Kimball, who wants him to find a devastating piece of evidence that shows her family’s pharmaceutical company knew the drug was addictive. Posing as her latest boyfriend, he attends a family gathering at the Kimball estate, where Conrad Kimball supposedly has the only copy of the Oxycontin and Oxycodone drug trial that was buried because of its explosive contents. While there, Nick runs into one of his old flames who was hired to find the matriarch’s will. Nothing goes as planned and to make matters worse after someone is killed, Nick realizes that the family members will do anything to protect their dynasty.

This thrilling plot has readers on the edge of their seats as the tension increases with each page. Although all of Finder’s books are captivating the Nick Heller stories seem to be a notch above.

Elise Cooper: How did you get the idea for the story?

Joseph Finder: I wanted to write a story about a family. I am from a family of five children and as we get older the dynamics between the siblings have changed. I read how some families made their money on Opioids and decided to have Nick investigate them. Instead of focusing on the business side, I dealt with the personal side.

EC: What about veterans and Opioids?

JF: This is a serious crisis. I did want to show both sides. It is perfect for veteran Nick Heller. Because of his military background he would know people who the Opioid crisis has affected. I spoke with a couple of Special Forces personnel and those who treat vets to get it right, but also make the story feel real.

EC: Something that has not been talked about a lot was written in the story?

JF: You are referring to Breacher Syndrome. Repeated exposure to low level blasts can cause traumatic brain injury. Nick’s friend Sean came back from Afghanistan with terrible headaches and shooting pain in his forehead. He also started getting regular migraines. It is similar to a boxer who keeps getting punched with blows to the head. A VA doctor prescribed Oxycodone to him and he was hooked.

EC: Suicide versus overdose?

JF: The problem is that someone who stops taking Opioids and then starts up again can overdose. They will not be used to taking the same amount as they had before. Nick is unsure if Sean died from a suicide or relapsed.

EC: How would you describe Susan?

JF: Artsy, Bohemian, talented, wealthy, smart, manipulative, and hard to figure out.

EC: How would you describe Nick?

JF: He hates bullies, and is contrarian. He likes to take care of people, sometimes going too far. Nick demands justice. I think in this book readers saw more of a philosophical side and are able to get deeper into his thoughts. He wants to set things right and is driven by righteous anger.

EC: One of the characters compares people to dogs?

JF: The Kingpin’s fiancé Natalya is a dog lover and sees everything through their eyes. To her, Nick is a sheepdog because he is willing to protect the flock and is a guard dog. One of the sons, Paul, is compared to a Chow Chow because they appear to be friendly but are actually biting dogs.

EC: Are you a dog person?

JF: Yes. I think real dog people resemble their dogs with a similar personality. For example, I have a friend who I think is a Golden Retriever because he is always happy. I would be a Labrador Retriever because they are devoted and loyal. They are a great dog.

EC: Can you explain this book quote by Sean, “We all get wounded and we all take our scars with us. And if we don’t accept our scars, we haven’t really healed.”

JF: It is in the context of Sean’s life and death. It is repeated throughout the book. People have to accept the scars and keep going instead of dwelling on them. They need to move forward, which I think is a lesson learned later in life.

EC: What about your next books?

JF: A stand-alone out next year, but I am not ready to talk about it yet. There will be another Nick Heller book in a few years.

