Java Lovers: Lee Child chats with Jon Jordan
Our own Jon Jordan interviews stellar author, Lee Child.
Jon: Where do you buy most of your shoes?
Lee: London. Can’t beat English bench made shoes.
Jon: If you were to just starting singing Led Zeppelin while working or walking or something which Zeppelin song would it be?
Lee: Probably Black Dog.
Jon: Do you like your pillows firm or soft and how many do you like have when you crash out?
Lee: Thin and firm-ish. Two of them.
Jon: What is the largest amount of coffee you’ve consumed in one period of being awake?
Lee: 36 mugs.
Jon: If you could play a game with the New York Yankees, what position would you play?
Lee: Right field.
Jon: And last but not least, While reading NIGHT SCHOOL, what would be the perfect beverage to have with it and what time of day would be best?
Lee: Black coffee, of course. Anytime. All the time.