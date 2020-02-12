Jon Thoughts: Bonding. James Bonding.

Ian Fleming’s first James Bond novel was published in 1953. He would eventually write twelve novels and two collections of short stories. After his death in 1964, other authors would carry on the franchise, most notably John Gardner and Raymond Benson, who wrote numerous books.

Ian Fleming

The popularity of the character is due to a number of factors, the most obvious being he films. John F Kennedy listed ON HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE as one of his favorite books on a year end list. The books are still worth reading though the earlier the book, the more dated it will feel.

As a kid in the late 60’s, whenever a Bond movie was on TV it was a family event. My mother had read all the Fleming books and loved the movies. My father also enjoyed them and that love transferred to us kids. Like most franchise moves or tv shows with multiple people playing the lead role, everyone has favorites and probably a list of which actor one is best. This, is of course, subjective. As with many best lists, most people are enamored with the first Bind they’ve seen.

My first Dr Who was Peter Davidson and he’s still my favorite.

With Bond, it’s always been and always will be Sean Connery. He’s the mark by which all others are judged. Connery was suave and cool and you believed the action scenes. While these are all criteria for casting Bond, I believe Connery was perfect. He would come back twice after leaving the franchise: once in Diamonds Are Forever after George Lazenby left after only one film. (more on that to come). Connery also starred in one of two films not made by EON Films (a production company started by Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman). Never Say Never Again was essentially Thunderball redone, as cowritten by Kevin McClory. After a long battle in court ,Kevin McClory had the rights to Thunderball and remade the film.

George Lazenby had never acted professionally before on the big screen, having appeared in a few commercials when he was cast as the new Bond. I enjoyed him as Bond and I thought that On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was one of the better Bond stories. The film itself had some very ambitious stunts and locations as well a great cast. It’s is very underrated. There are a number of different stories about why Lazenby declined to do any more films. From what I gather it seems he made the decision before the film was released. Part of the story is that the fame that came with it was a bit much for him. In interviews, Lazenby talked about not having enough input into the character. Of course, with a popular franchise and a first time actor why would they give him input? There is a lot out there is you care to pursue it, but I find the On Her Majesty’s Secret Service a solid film and worth seeing.

After one more with Connery we are introduced to Roger Moore as Bond. These are the films that came to the theater when I was a teenager. I love Live And Let Die and the rest of Moore’s Bond movies are good. That said, I feel he get a bit long in the tooth towards the end of his run. The humor was amped up a bit for his movies, though that might just be Moore being really good with comedy. There were some really iconic moments in these movies and I will always rewatch them, but Moore is not at the top of my list.

Timothy Dalton came in with 1987’s The Living Daylights. I feel Dalton was underrated as Bond .He did a very nice job as Bond would be in the late 80s. He was definitely suave and charming and the action believable. License To Kill felt very timely with the drug dealer angle and I believe Bond would quit to seek revenge for the attack on his FBI friend Felix. It also shows that Bond could operate without MI6 backing him. Interesting note: Dalton tried out for the role in 1968 though he considered himself too young for the role.

Along come Brosnan in 1995. Pierce Brosnan was great as Bond; tall, good looking, great delivery and he could handle the stunts. Leading up to the Daniel Craig reboot, some of the gadgets started to get a bit over the top. The invisible car actually made me groan out loud. But the movies were solid and there was some great casting in these movies. And as crazy as the gadgets were, the stunts were amazing. Brosnan was born for the role and it shows.

Ahhh… Daniel Craig. My second favorite Bond. The times being what they are and technology being what it is, not a lot of reason for Q to come up with whimsical gadgets as they actually exist. Maybe the most physical of Bonds, Danial Craig really put it all on the screen. I also love that his movies pay homage to the earlier films. In a time when action moves are king, the 007 franchise is still showing how it’s done.

Where do they go from here? Who knows. I’ve always felts that when an agent dies a new agent steps into the role of James Bond 007 not unlike the actors taking over the roles. I do feel it is time for a woman in a double O role and there are rumors the new film may have a female Bond. I love to hear all the casting rumors for Bond, some crazy, some would actually be great. One way or the other, I’ll be in the theater for every film until my own number is retired.

My favorite Bonds:

Sean Connery

Daniel Craig

Pierce Brosnan

George Lazenby

Timothy Dalton

Roger Moore

My five favorite films: (though I love them all):

Goldfinger

Skyfall

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Live And Let Die

License to Kill

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Casino Royale (1967) Not produced by Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Never Say Never Again (1983) Not produced by Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman

Octopussy (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

License to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2020)

