Jon’s Favorites Of 2017

I did the list alphabetically because I loved them all so the order does not reflect one over another. There were an awful lot of great books this year so it was hard to choose.

Sean Chercover THE SAVIOR’S GAME

I love the character Daniel Byrne and this wrap up to the trilogy is pure magic

Meg Gardiner UNSUB

Caitlin Hendrix haunted by a serial killer never caught, the story plays out with great suspense and action.

Gregg Hurwitz THE NOWHERE MAN

Evan Smoak just two books in is one of my favorite series characters, this time out in a twist on a locked room mystery that keeps the pages turning fast.

Nick Petrie BURNING BRIGHT

Petrie’s second adventure with Peter Ash was brilliant. I loved the locations and love the character even more. This is a series and author to keep your eye on.

Lisa Unger INK AND BONE

This book caught me a bit by surprise, I was looking forward to it but twenty pages in or so I was riveted and read straight through. Great book.