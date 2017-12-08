Kent Anderson’s GREEN SUN is featured in this week’s giveaway

A true and personal history of American violence, Green Sun is the long-awaited return of Kent Anderson, who counts Michael Connelly, James Ellroy, George Pelecanos, and James Patterson among his fans.

Oakland, California in 1983, churns with racial conflict and violent crime. Officer Hanson is a white cop in a one-man squad car, more concerned with dispensing justice as he sees it than with enforcing the California penal code. He’s returned to police work after trying graduate school and teaching English literature. Finally abandoning the hope that books and language might save him from who he’d become as a Special Forces sergeant in Vietnam, where Death had become his teacher and companion.

On patrol in East Oakland, Hanson mostly ignores the PTSD that followed him home from the war, dismissing it in order to be honest and fair on the job, no matter what the risk.

At odds with the police brass, Hanson becomes friends with eleven-year-old Weegee, falls in love with Libya, a black woman in his district, and finds his fate entwined with that of Felix Maxwell, the drug king of Oakland, his star-crossed brother in tragedy.

A book about modern police work unlike anything you’ve ever read, Green Sun is the third novel in Kent Anderson’s acclaimed, autobiographical Hanson trilogy, written “with a ferocity that makes your head buzz” (New York Times) and described as “fiercely authentic and deeply disturbing” (Los Angeles Times).

