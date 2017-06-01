KILLING MALMON ANNOUNCEMENT

Hi, everyone! Dan and I are finally making the announcement that our parents have been waiting forever for!

No. We aren’t having kids.

We are having a book.

And some amazing people are joining us on this adventure. The anthology is called KILLING MALMON, and it’ll be out on October 19, 2017. It’s funny and sad and shocking and suspenseful and all sorts of other adjectives, and it will benefit a charity close to our hearts. Here’s the skinny, straight from the Forward of the book. We hope you dig it. Down and Out is publishing it and Eric Beetner did the cover.

Seriously, this book is like the biggest and badest jam band ever. We’ll have stories from Hector Acosta, Eric Beetner, Dana Cameron, Sarah M. Chen, Matthew Clemens, Angel Luis, Colon, Hilary Davidson, Cory Funk, Danny Gardner, Paul Garth, and Rob Hart. We can’t forget about stories written by Ed Kurtz, SW Lauden, Jeff Macfee, Russell McLean, Erin Mitchell, Erica Ruth Neubauer, Brad Parks, Thomas Pluck, Bryon Quertermous, and Todd Robinson. There will also be stories by Alex Segura, Jeff Shelby, Josh Stallings, Jay Stringer, RD Sullivan, Bryan VanMeter, Holly West, and Dave White. Whew.

So, check out the Forward, and we’ll see you in October!

Dan & Kate

KILLNG MALMON FORWARD

Fade in to an old English library. Dan is sitting in an overstuffed club chair and has a pipe stuck in his mouth. Kate is standing behind the chair, giving Dan the side-eye. As always, she looks like a redheaded Jane Mansfield.

Dan speaks, “Hi, folks. Welcome to the KILLING MALMON anthology. We are glad that you’re here. You may be asking “What’s this all about, and how did it come to be?” Well, here it is. The KILLING MALMON Secret Origin.

“In 2014, Crimespree Magazine held an internet-based flash fiction contest. The rules were simple: somewhere in the story you had to ‘Kill Dan Malmon’. That was it. The story had to brief, inventive, and somewhere, Malmon (that’s me) had to die. Why was the crux of the contest to kill a character with my name? I don’t know. It’s just the effect I have on people, I guess.

“Now, thanks to Down and Out Books, those original stories, as well as a slew of new works, are being collected into one volume with all proceeds going to the MS Society. If I have to meet my end in a multitude of grisly ways, it may as well benefit a cause we both feel strongly about.

“We hope you all enjoy these stories! Some are funny, some are heartwarming. Some are suspenseful, some are scary. But they all have one thing in common: they are all KILLING MALMON.”

Kate smiles and walks over to a complicated rope-and-pully system that is holding a giant anvil suspended over Dan’s chair. She slides a dagger from the garter belt on her shapely thigh and begins to saw through the rope. With a smile, she turns to you, the reader, and speaks, “This book is called KILLING MALMON.

“I’ll start.”