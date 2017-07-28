Lori Rader-Day’s THE DAY I DIED is this week’s giveaway

This week, CrimeSpree and Friday Reads Facebook page, are giving away copies of THE DAY I DIED by Lori Rader-Day

From the award-winning author of Little Pretty Things comes this gripping, unforgettable tale of a mother’s desperate search for two lost boys

Anna Winger knows people better than they know themselves with only a glance—at their handwriting. Hired by companies seeking trustworthy employees and by the lovelorn hoping to find happiness, Anna likes to keep the real mess of other people’s lives at arm’s length and on paper. But when she is called to use her expertise on a ransom note left behind at a murder scene in the small town she and her son have recently moved to, the crime inevitably gets under Anna’s skin. Was the child kidnapped from his home by his own mother, trying to save him from his abusive father? Thirteen years ago, Anna did the same thing for her unborn son, now a troubled teen rebelling against the protected life she’s given him.

The local sheriff wants no part of Anna’s brand of hocus pocus, but he’ll do whatever it takes to bring his community and his office back under control. Anna is able to discern from the note that no one in the little boy’s family has been safe for a long time. And bringing him and his mother home could be the worst possible outcome for them.

Then her son goes missing, too.

With two boys gone, Anna’s life is ripped wide open. Now to save her son—and herself—Anna must face all of her fears and mistakes, and the full consequences of setting aside everything and everyone for family.

Lori Rader-Day’s debut mystery, The Black Hour, won the 2015 Anthony Award for Best First Novel and was a finalist for the 2015 Mary Higgins Clark Award. Her second novel, Little Pretty Things, won the 2016 Mary Higgins Clark Award and was a nominee for the Anthony Award for Best Paperback Original. Little Pretty Things was named a 2015 “most arresting crime novel” by Kirkus Reviews and one of the top ten crime novels of the year by Booklist.

