Bring Me the Head of the Machine Gun Woman

I love looking through bargain and clearance sections for books and DVDS. On a recent hunt I found a copy of “Bring Me the Head of the Machine Gun Woman” (original title was Tráiganme la cabeza de la mujer metralleta). Made in 2012 in Chile and was directed by Ernesto Díaz Espinoza. With a title like that I HAD to buy it, I just couldn’t leave it there.

Two dollars well spent.

The hero of the movie is a DJ named Santiago (Matías Oviedo) and will in the bathroom he hears a conversation a local bad guy is having with his underlings. He wants a bounty hunter dead. The bounty hunter in question is “Machine Gun Woman” (Fernanda Urrejola). So save his own life and protect his mother he has to kill Machine Gun Woman. He approaches this like it’s a video game and takes steps to track her down. Eventually there is a confrontation or five and eventually after much bloodshed everyone lives happily ever after, I think.

The dubbing for dialogue was not great which kind of made this more fun. There is also a lot of violence with cheesey effects, blood spurting and tough guy talk. The final confrontation is fun and a lot of bad guys get shot. As Machine gun Woman drives of Santiago tries to follow but gets popped for having a stolen car. Seems perfect for a sequel if you ask me.

I enjoyed this a lot for what it was, a grindhouse style movie without a lot of plot. I would suggest viewing it, though I would also not advise spending more than a couple bucks to do so.