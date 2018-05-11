Mackay’s FOR THOSE WHO KNOW THE ENDING is featured in this week’s giveaway

Martin Sivok is in trouble. Tied to a chair, plastic strips biting his wrists, inside a deserted warehouse. . . There are only so many ways this scenario can end, most of them badly. For now his best hope is figuring out who put him here–and staying conscious long enough to confront them.

To stay awake he reviews the past year of his life: evading the law in the Czech Republic by running to Glasgow, settling into a borderline respectable relationship with his landlady, and getting back into the life at the very bottom of the criminal ladder, alongside Usman Kassar, a cocky, goofy kid anxious to prove himself.

The job should be simple: Smash heads, grab cash, run. The trouble with being two outsiders is, you don’t always know whose heads are too dangerous to crack, or whose cash is too hot to handle…

In sharp, precise prose, Malcolm Mackay–an “elegant stylist” unmatched in contemporary noir (Chicago Tribune)–captures the character of Glasgow and its underworld denizens.

About The Author:

Malcolm Mackay’s acclaimed debut series, the Glasgow Trilogy, has been nominated for countless international prizes. The first of the series, The Necessary Death of Lewis Winter, was shortlisted for the CWA John Creasey New Blood Dagger Award, the Theakson Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award, and longlisted for the the CWA Ian Fleming Steel Dagger for Best Thriller of the Year Award. Mackay was born in Stornoway on Scotland’s Isle of Lewis, where he still lives.

