Māwake Crime Review

Bringing you superb crime writing from around the world!

Kia ora and haere mai; hello and welcome to the fifth edition of Māwake Crime Review, an initiative we began at Crimespree in 2018. On a regular basis I’ll be featuring great crime writers and crime novels from beyond the borders of North America and Europe. For those new to this column, Māwake is a word from the Māori language (the indigenous people of my home country, New Zealand) which can translate to ‘south-east sea breeze’.

In Māwake Crime Review we’re harnessing that breeze, so to speak: highlighting terrific tales ‘blown in’ for crime-loving readers from the southern and eastern continents: Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Oceania (Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific).

I hope over the course of this series I’ll encourage you to try some new authors you may not have heard of, to step into new places alongside new characters. Each edition of Māwake Crime Review will include an interview with one or two crime writers, and reviews of a few books. In the first few issues we covered all four continents in each edition but moving forward there are going to be some themed issues focused on particular regions.

Today, we’re going to take a closer look at some great examples of Australian and New Zealand crime writing, or #southerncrosscrime as it’s been dubbed by award-hoarding Australian author Emma Viskic, who was our interviewee in the third edition.

Since Outback mystery THE DRY became a global sensation, the book-loving world has increasingly turned its eyes south, realising there’s a treasure trove of storytelling talent just waiting to be enjoyed (similar to the ongoing Scandinavian crime wave, which was ignited by Mankell and Larsson but has delivered hundreds of great tales from many other authors).

Upcoming editions of Māwake Crime Review will focus on Japanese, South African, and Latin American crime writing, but for now let’s kick off with a modern-day Queen of antipodean crime, Vanda Symon, who studied the use of science in crime fiction for her PhD and whose first book in her acclaimed Sam Shephard quartet was shortlisted this year for the CWA Dagger Awards in the UK, more than a decade after first publication in her home country.

Queen of the South

VANDA SYMON AND HER ENGAGING MYSTERIES SET IN THE DEEP SOUTH OF NEW ZEALAND’S SOUTH ISLAND

What inspired you to write your debut OVERKILL, and what draws you to crime writing?

OVERKILL was the result of several paths colliding and making one hell of a noise. Firstly, I finally had the time to write. I had always wanted to write novels since I was a youngster, but was a sciences gal so completed a degree in Pharmacy then practised in Community Pharmacy and in Hospice Pharmacy. I was mentally shattered at the end of my working day, so wasn’t capable of indulging in my live to write. But when I had children, and was at home with them I finally had the time and the head space. I should perhaps qualify that the time was snatches of 10 minutes here, 20 minutes there if I was lucky, and the head space was tired, happy, grumpy, determined and off in a daydream half the time, ie all over the place!

Crime fiction was a pragmatic choice – I loved reading it, and I loved reading historic fiction, but to do justice to writing historic fiction I would have had to do research that was just too hard with babies in tow. Crime fiction was easier to research, and I had a tame ex-detective in the family I could quiz to help with the research.

The story for OVERKILL as the result of asking lots of what if questions. In the news an ex-pat New Zealander had gone to work one day, and then from part way through the day was never seen again. Being a young mum and feeling a tad vulnerable, one of the what if questions was what if a man went to work and when he came home his wife had disappeared, leaving the baby home alone. It all grew from there. By the way that prologue was born out of the mind of a young mum who was sleep deprived to the point of being paranoid and vaguely hallucinatory up in the middle of the night feeding a baby and imagining all of the worst possible things that could happen to her and her child…

When did you know that Sam Shephard was going to be a series character rather than a one-off, and what makes her such an interesting character for you as a writer that you’ve brought her back in three further books, and are working on a fifth?

From the very first time Sam Shephard plonked herself down on my page and made her presence felt I knew she was waaaay to interesting a character to confine to one novel and that she would insist on more, which she did, and still does. What I love about her is her optimism and her imperfections. She is occasionally over-emotional and that’s ok. She’s impulsive and gets into trouble, but she does it with the very best motives at heart, and she will stand up for what she thinks is right, even though others might not share the same opinion. She is also a character who is developing. She’s a bit immature and inexperienced in OVERKILL, but like the rest of us, she grows and matures with each experience, and hopefully learns from it.

After writing a few crime novels, you took a hiatus to complete a PhD related to science in crime writing. What was that switch like, and what were some of the most interesting things you discovered along the way?

The PhD came about because I did a University of Otago Summer School paper in forensic biology for research for my novel writing. I loved the course so much I decided to continue doing more study, but I wanted to do something relevant to what I loved – which was the science, and to involve the world of crime fiction. The university has a Centre for Science Communication, and between my wonderful forensics professor and the professor at SciComm, we managed to get my topic accepted and build a fantastic team of supervisors. Examining the Communication of Science in Crime Fiction was fascinating. I looked at the works of New Zealand’s Dame Ngaio Marsh as a case study to contextualise two surveys that looked at readers’ and writers’ attitudes to the science in crime fiction. I surveyed readers of crime fiction to see if, amongst other things, they believed the science they encountered in crime fiction, and if they cared if it was accurate or not. I also surveyed writers of crime fiction to assess their approach to the science they included in their fiction.

Not surprisingly yes, readers cared very much about the accuracy, with many saying if they found an error in the science in the novel, it broke their trust in the author about all elements of the novel – characters, plot, everything. The majority of authors took care to ensure the science they included was accurate. They felt ethically obligated to do so, and also did not want to make errors as they did not enjoy being corrected by readers!

Writing a thesis was awful for a crime writer. In academic writing you have to give away the point in the first sentence and then provide evidence to justify it. For a crime writer who normally doesn’t reveal anything until the end that was really hard. I even asked my supervisors, can I please write a thesis with a great surprise for you at the end – you’ll love reading it. Alas, they said no.

In 2019, you appeared onstage at several major crime writing festivals in the UK and saw OVERKILL, your debut, shortlisted for a CWA Dagger. What has it been like becoming a greater part of the international crime writing community, getting that (belated) overseas response to your debut, more than a decade after you began?

The festivals were amazing and life-changing for me. I was privileged to be a part of Newcastle Noir, CrimeFest and Theakston’s Old Peculiar Crime Festival at Harrogate. I was part of panels on Antipodean Crime and being part of a huge new book loving community has been fantastic. Everyone has been so supportive and enthusiastic about my work. I’ve met so many amazing people – authors, bloggers, readers, festival organisers and volunteers, book shop folk, publishers, agents, basically a huge bunch of people who just adore literature. It’s a huge extended writing family. And as for being shortlisted for the 2019 CWA John Creasey New Blood Dagger – bloody hell! I feel so grateful and shocked to be in such esteemed company. And doubly so with my publisher Karen Sullivan being shortlisted for the inaugural Publisher’s Dagger. It’s been a special year.

There seems to be a recent surge in antipodean crime writing, both in terms of the numbers of local authors, and the international attention that is getting paid to tales from that part of the world. How does it feel to be part of the ‘Southern Cross Crime’ wave?

The quality of crime fiction coming out of Australia and New Zealand has always been fantastic, so it has been wonderful to see the rest of the world embracing it. Australia has done great work in lifting the profile, value and numbers of its writers with its organisations and awards, including the Ned Kellys and the Davitts. The establishment of the Ngaio Marsh Award in New Zealand over ten years ago is starting to have the same effect here, with the numbers of entrants increasing every year, and the profile and exposure the finalists and winners are experiencing inspiring a wave of new and exciting crime writers empowered to have a go. It has been wonderful to see, and I feel honoured to have been a three time finalist, and to be involved as a judge. Time I wrote a new novel to enter into the competition…

I understand you’re writing a new, fifth Sam Shephard tale now. What has it been like returning to Sam after many years away (but having revisited her, so to speak, through the overseas editing process on the earlier books)? How have you changed as a writer and how has she changed – if at all – in terms of how you see her in your head now?

One of the wonderful things about having had the opportunity to edit the Sam Shephard books is that her voice is well and truly in my head, annoyingly so, because she is being quite insistent about telling her story. Getting to write is easier said than done though, as like many writers, the harsh reality is I don’t make a living from it and have a basically full-time day job to contend with as well as life and writing.

To that end I’ve actually had to revert back to my original writing technique of grabbing 10 minutes here, 20 minutes there just to feel like I’m making headway. I’d like to think my skill as a writer has improved with time, so the time limitations are a little offset by my getting it better on the page the first time. I also remind myself, when I am experiencing the crippling self-doubt that most writers live with, that if you stick words on a page, they build up over time, and if you persist, they will turn into a story, a story you can mould and refine into something that people will read and enjoy. It still astonishes me that people who aren’t my relatives actually buy my books! Thank you so much!

REVIEWS

RURAL AUSTRALIA

SCRUBLANDS by Chris Hammer (Atria, 2019)

While Vanda Symon’s OVERKILL was shortlisted for the 2019 CWA John Creasey Dagger, she was pipped to that award by a fellow antipodean who penned this outstanding piece of rural noir. Set in a drought-stricken farming region, SCRUBLANDS meshes sociological insights, literary stylings, and a multi-layered crime tale into an epic novel that’s simply superb.

If you’re an Australian author who sets a crime novel in the rural back-blocks, particularly during one of the all-too-regular droughts, it’s inevitable your book will be compared to Jane Harper’s terrific, award-hoarding debut THE DRY. Let’s just front-foot things: SCRUBLANDS may share a similar setting, but Hammer’s first novel is very different, completely its own beast.

Jaded journo Martin Scarsden is sent by his editor to Riversend to write a human-interest tale about the tiny town’s recovery a year after a shocking shooting at a church. But Martin’s own recovery from his Middle Eastern war reporting is just as much at issue. When Martin gets a sniff that there’s far more to the story than what was originally reported, he digs in. Matters get complicated when the bodies of two hikers are found, and the town is invaded by police and national media. Can Martin sift through the lies and manipulations?

While this is Hammer’s first novel, the experienced correspondent has written non-fiction books, including one where he takes readers on a journey through Australia’s heartland as he followed the rivers of the Murray-Darling Basin, sharing the stories of people he met.

It’s clear Hammer has used that research and his experiences of the lives of those living in such areas while building the world of SCRUBLANDS. This is a multi-layered novel, full of richness and depth. Hammer draws readers into an absorbing tale with interwoven stories and fascinating characters (some of whom are introduced in very unusual ways) and brings rural Australia to vivid life with sweat-inducing authenticity.

HISTORIC NEW ZEALAND

MONEY IN THE MORGUE by Ngaio Marsh and Stella Duffy (Felony & Mayhem, 2018)

In 1978, Ngaio Marsh became the first author from outside of North America and Europe to be awarded the Grand Master honour from the Mystery Writers of America. A legend of the genre, one of the four ‘Queens of Crime of the Golden Age of Detection’, Marsh died a few years later, with her 32nd and final mystery starring Inspector Roderick Alleyn published the same year. Final, that is, until a few scribbled chapters were uncovered in a library.

MONEY IN THE MORGUE is an extraordinary literary tag-team between theatre-loving New Zealand crime writers Dame Ngaio Marsh and Stella Duffy. The latter grew up in small-town New Zealand and has lived most of her adult life in London, a city Dame Ngaio loved. Duffy had already written more than a dozen acclaimed novels (crime, historic, and literary), including an edgy series starring lesbian private eye Saz Martin, when she was shoulder-tapped to finish what the Dame had started more than seventy years ago.

MONEY IN THE MORGUE is a riff on a locked room mystery, occurring over the course of one night at a quarantine hospital in rural Canterbury during the Second World War. Adding to the four of the 32 Inspector Alleyn novels set in Dame Ngaio’s home country, it sees her gentlemanly British detective trying to juggle his secret counter-espionage work while dealing with a daring theft, and worse, while trapped by a storm at the isolated hospital.

Marsh’s early chapters provided the set-up, and Duffy seamlessly delivers an absorbing mystery woven with Golden Age stylings and a richly textured sense of time and place. MONEY IN THE MORGUE should please many long-time Marsh fans as well as classic mystery lovers who are new to Inspector Alleyn’s adventures.

URBAN AUSTRALIA

THE RULES OF BACKYARD CRICKET by Jock Serong (Text Publishing, 2017)

While there are relatively – perhaps surprisingly – few crime novels set in the sports world, Jock Serong showcases what’s possible with this superb, nuanced story blending crime and sport and coming-of-age tale. Darren and Wally Keefe are two ultra-competitive brothers, sons of a single Mom, who have a talent for cricket – a summer sport which is to Australians what baseball traditionally has been to Americans. Perhaps even more important.

As Darren and Wally rise through the ranks to become stars at the professional level, Darren is derailed by many temptations, and finds himself shot, gagged, and tied up in the trunk of a car being driven into the mountains. Is this the end for the bad boy sports star?

Serong beautifully captures a sense of antipodean suburban childhood. Sculpting his tale in a literary rather than airport thriller way, there are treasures to be found in his prose as well as his character and story. Darren and Wally are Cain and Abel with cricket bats, pulled together and torn apart by something they both love and excel it. Darren is the loose cannon, Wally the serious one. Success changes them both, in ways obvious and subtle.

THE RULES OF BACKYARD CRICKET is a really fine crime novel, one that explores a number of issues from toxic masculinity to the way we mythologize sporting ‘heroes’ and the pressures and high stakes that come into play when big money gets involved in sports. He has crafted characters that ring so very true as individuals, while being symbolic of greater themes.

This is the kind of crime novel that will raise plenty of bigger questions in your mind: about life choices and trade-offs, about who deserves second chances, and about family.

Shortlisted for an Edgar Award, this is a brilliant novel that lingers beyond the final page.

Craig Sisterson is a former attorney who lives in London and writes features for magazines and newspapers in several countries. A lifelong fan of crime fiction, in recent years he’s interviewed more than 200 authors, chaired crime festival events on three continents, been a judge of the Ned Kelly Awards (Australia), McIlvanney Prize (Scotland), and Ngaio Marsh Awards (New Zealand), and helped launch the Rotorua Noir crime writing festival in his home country. You can heckle him on Twitter: @craigsisterson

