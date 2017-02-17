Tags
Melina Marchetta’s SHAME THE DEVIL is featured in this week’s giveaway
TELL THE TRUTH, SHAME THE DEVIL
In the wake of a devastating bombing, a father risks everything to find out who was responsible.
When Bish Ortley, a suspended cop, receives word that a bus carrying his daughter has been bombed, he rushes to be by her side. A suspect has already been singled out: a 17-year-old girl who has since disappeared from the scene.
The press has now revealed that she is the youngest member of one of London’s most notorious families. Thirteen years earlier, her grandfather set off a suicide bomb in a grocery store, a bomb her mother confessed to building. Has the girl decided to follow in their footsteps?
To find her, Bish must earn the trust of her friends and family, including her infamous mother, now serving a life sentence in prison. But even as he delves into the deadly bus attack that claimed five lives, the ghosts of older crimes become impossible to ignore.
A gripping fusion of literary suspense and family drama, TELL THE TRUTH
About The Author
Melina Marchetta is the acclaimed author of young adult novels including Saving Francesca and Jellicoe Road, which won the American Library Association’s Michael L. Printz Award for Excellence in Young Adult Literature. Her novels have been published in 17 languages and 18 countries. She lives in Sydney, Australia. TELL THE TRUTH, SHAME THE DEVIL is Marchetta’s first novel for adults.
To be entered in the drawing shoot an email over to Jon?@crimespreemag.com (remove the question mark) And put CONTEST in the subject line. Also please put your address in the body of the email.
We will pick the winners on February 24th.