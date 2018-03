Mickey Spillane’s 100th Birthday: Did You Know?

Mickey was a spokesman for Miller Lite for 18 years. He made over 100 commercials both for TV and radio. He would actually come here to Milwaukee and record the radio spots over a period of a few days. I’ve met the sound tech who recorded them and he said Mickey was always a lot of fun and that “The Blonde” (Lee Meredith) was actually really smart and funny. Miller treated him like a king when he was here.