Horror, sci-fi, underground, and documentary filmmakers from around North America descend on Eau Claire, Wisconsin on the weekend of March 9-11 to showcase their films at the 2nd annual MidWest WeirdFest. Taking place at the Micon Cinema in downtown Eau Claire, the film festival is a cinematic celebration of all things fantastic, frightening, offbeat, and just plain weird.

“Bringing together filmmakers and their audience is one of the most important functions of a film festival,” says festival director Dean Bertram. “That audience members get to interact with the films’ creators, not just during Q&As, but in the cinema lobby and at after parties, is a rewarding experience for both filmmakers and audiences alike. MidWest WeirdFest is delighted to have a plethora of fantastic directors, producers, writers, and stars in attendance this year.”

Some of MidWest We irdFest’s feature filmmaker guests for 2018 include:

Director duo Rob Cousineau and Chris Rosik (also known as Get Super Rad), and writer/star Joshua P. Cousineau, who are representing their quirky and enthralling lo-fi sci-fi slacker time travel tale FUTURE.

Amara Cash, Hollywood based director of DADDY ISSUES, the fest’s closing night film. A compelling, erotic, and at times confronting, underground romantic drama.

Peter Marcy, a Minnesota based filmmaker whose ATTACK OF THE TATTIE-BOGLE – which was filmed in Wisconsin – is an exceptional entry to the “cabin in the woods” sub-genre: with a great ensemble cast of believable adult characters and a realistic portrayal of rapidly descending, unexpected, and brutal violence.

Wayne Clingman, producer of THE MILWAUKEE MAFIA: FRANK BALISTRIERI. A fascinating documentary about Wisconsin’s most notorious crime boss, infamous for murdering his enemies with car bombs.

Kevin Losani and Michael Widger co-directors of the indie super-hero epic OFFICER PIGSLEY (Losani also stars), which bats miles above its meager budget, and delivers laughs, gasps, and feels.

Filmmakers representing their short films at the festival include: Jack Birdsall (EARTH TO ISAAC), Carlos Nahuel Cerutti (TIME TO FADE), Steve Chappell (HOW TO TALK TO YOUR KIDS ABOUT ED GEIN), Matt Erman (MENTAL STATE: REVELATION), Matthew Giordano, Drew Krehel and Andrew Melzer, (THE STREET WIZARD’S APPRENTICE), Marinah Janello and Evan Phennicie (ENTROPIA), Stewart Koski (THE PEPIE LEGEND), Jeremiah Milmine (DITCHPEOPLE), Travis Prow and Nic Thorson (NIGHT SKY), Jed Schlegelmilch (WHISTLE, HAWK, AND SPIT), and Paul von Stoetzel (MULES).

