Moran’s SHADOW CRIMES is featured in this week’s giveaway

This week, CrimeSpree and Friday Reads Facebook page are pleased giving away copies of SHADOW CRIMES by EJ Moran

In the high-stakes world of international fashion, beauty can be murder…

Since Anna McKenna lost her parents as a young child, she’s done everything she can to care for her disabled baby brother. Now eighteen, the beautiful young woman has a chance to provide for them both. The year is 1978, and Anna has been discovered by modeling agent Natasha Burns.

Anna quickly realizes that the fashion industry attracts sleazy characters who prey on the innocence and naïveté of newcomers, but she thinks she can handle herself. Her uncle Mickey, a police detective, isn’t so sure. He knows that one of Burns’s models was found raped and murdered only three months ago, and when a second model meets the same fate after a party at Studio 54, he becomes convinced that a sexual predator stalks Burns’s modeling agency.

Who preys on the women of Natasha Burns’s agency? Is it the seedy movie producer who accosts Anna at Bloomingdale’s, a photographer, or the handsome male model she travels with on assignment to Italy? In an industry where women are seen as objects to be used and discarded, anyone could be responsible.

Knowing the killer could be anywhere, even lurking in Italy, Anna’s uncle, Detective Mickey Gallo, is on the next plane out, with no time to waste. If he doesn’t catch the killer, Anna’s modeling career will end in violence and tragedy.

About The Author:

Born and educated in the United States, E. J. Moran began a career as an international fashion model at the age of eighteen when she was scouted by a top modeling agency based in Milan, Italy.

Moran’s move to Italy set in motion the rest of her career. She signed with top agents and modeled for famous fashion designers and photographers. Her work took her to Milan, Tokyo, New York, and Paris.

After marrying and starting a family, she retired as a fashion model and continued life as an expatriate in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, and Italy, where she divided her free time between teaching English and volunteering for multiple international organizations.

Recently, she decided to put pen to paper and make fictional use of the plethora of experiences she gained during her globetrotting life. Moran and her husband currently divide their time between Europe and the United States.

To be entered in the drawing shoot an email over to Jon?@crimespreemag.com (remove the question mark) And put CONTEST in the subject line. Also please put your address in the body of the email.

We will pick the winners on March 16th.