Murder And Mayhem In Chicago 2017

Photos by John Thomas Bychowski

This past Saturday was the inaugural Murder and Mayhem in Chicago. It was cold but that did not stop mystery readers and fans from coming downtown for this great event.

MMC was held at Roosevelt College and it was a great location. Lots of room, wonderful area for registration and book sales and lovely view East. As a non-Chicago attendee I found getting there very easy.

Lori Rader-Day and Dana Kaye did a very nice job of putting together great panels and wrapped up the day with an interview with Sara Paretsky conducted by William Kent Krueger. This culminated with the awarding of the first Sara Paretsky Award, celebrating quality Midwestern crime fiction, going to Sara of course.

We are very happy to have another great midwest event to look forward to each year. A big thank you to Lori and Dana and all the volunteers who helped make his work.