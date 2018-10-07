Murder and Mayhem in Milwaukee Charity Auction

This past year our friends the Swierczynskis have been going through a long family health crisis. This year for Murder and Mayhem in Milwaukee at the suggestion of Meredith Swierczynski we are going to be using our charity auction to raise money for The Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee and making a donation in honor of their daughter who has been facing her health crisis like a superhero.

We’ll be looking for signed books, character names from authors willing to put winners in their next book or anything else you think might be cool for people to bid on.

If you would like to donate to the auction please contact Jon Jordan at Jon@crimespreemag.com

In the past three years we have donated money to the MS Society, The Sojourner Family Peace Center and raised money to help Erin Mitchell cover medical expenses. Because of the wonderful people who have bid at these auction we’ve donated some nice sums of cash in the past and we hope to do so again this year.