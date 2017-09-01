Nicci French’s DARK SATURDAY is this week’s giveway

One of the world’s most acclaimed suspense writers—husband-and-wife team Nicci French—deliver a compelling story of old sins and fresh blood—a riveting thriller perfect for fans of Gilly Macmillan, Jane Shemilt, and Fiona Barton

She hadn’t realized the stabbing was happening, even though it was with her own knife. She’d stolen it and kept it beneath her mattress and brought it with her, tucked in her waistband. But it has all gone wrong…

A decade ago, eighteen-year-old Hannah Docherty was arrested for the brutal murder of her family. It was an open-and-shut case, and Hannah’s been incarcerated in a secure psychiatric hospital ever since.

When psychotherapist Frieda Klein is asked to meet Hannah and give her assessment, she reluctantly agrees. But what she finds horrifies her. Hannah has become a tragic figure, old before her time. And Frieda is haunted by the thought that Hannah might be as much of a victim as her family—that something wasn’t right all those years ago.

As Hannah’s case takes hold of her, Frieda begins to realize that she’s up against someone who will go to any lengths to keep the truth from surfacing—even kill again.

Utterly harrowing and compelling, Nicci French’s thriller takes readers down a labyrinthine trail of secrets, suspense, and murder.

About the Author:

Nicci French is the pseudonym of English wife-and-husband team Nicci Gerrard and Sean French. Their acclaimed novels of psychological suspense have sold more than 8 million copies around the world.

To be entered in the drawing shoot an email over to Jon?@crimespreemag.com (remove the question mark) And put CONTEST in the subject line. Also please put your address in the body of the email.

We will pick the winners on September 8th.