Nights in Dark Metal: How to read Dark Nights: Metal & What’s Behind It All

When Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo got together to write DC Dark Nights: Metal, epic would be a world most easily applied.

With a story that harkens back to the New 52 Batman and the Court of Owls, we see Batman and many other heroes span the multiverse of Batmen (yes, you read that correctly) to solve multiple mysteries.

What do dionesium, electrum, promethium, Nth metal and The Court of Owls have to do with it? (What is dionesium – what is electrum– what is promethium – what is Nth metal)

What is the Dark Multiverse?

Does Dark Matter?

How is Dick Grayson/Nightwing involved?

Wait, how is Duke Thomas involved?

Did Batman somehow instigate this?

And what has he been hiding in that vast Cave of his?

You guys are going to be busy.

Dark Days: The Forge #1, Single Issue

Dark Days: The Casting #1, Single Issue

Dark Nights: Metal #1, Single IssueDark Nights: Metal #2, Single Issue

Teen Titans #12, Single Issue

Batman: The Red Death #1, Single Issue

Nightwing #29, Single Issue

Batman: The Murder Machine #1, Single Issue

Suicide Squad #26, Single Issue

Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1, Single Issue

Green Arrow #32, Single Issue

Dark Nights: Metal #3, Single Issue

Batman: The Drowned #1, Single Issue

Batman: The Merciless #1, Single Issue (Release Date: 10/25/17)

The Flash #33, Single Issue (Release Date: 10/25/17)

Batman: The Devastator #1, Single Issue (Release Date: 11/1/17)

Justice League #32,Single Issue (Release Date: 11/1/17)

Batman Lost #1, Single Issue (Release Date: 11/8/17)

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #32,Single Issue (Release Date: 11/8/17)

The Batman Who Laughs #1, Single Issue (Release Date: 11/15/17)

Justice League #33, Single Issue (Release Date: 11/15/17)

Dark Nights: Metal #4,(Release Date: 12/13/17)

Hawkman Found #1, (Release Date: 12/20/17)

Dark Nights: Metal #5, (Release Date: 1/10/17)

Dark Nights: Metal #6, (Release Date: 2/14/17