Nights in Dark Metal: How to read Dark Nights: Metal & What’s Behind It All
When Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo got together to write DC Dark Nights: Metal, epic would be a world most easily applied.
With a story that harkens back to the New 52 Batman and the Court of Owls, we see Batman and many other heroes span the multiverse of Batmen (yes, you read that correctly) to solve multiple mysteries.
What do dionesium, electrum, promethium, Nth metal and The Court of Owls have to do with it? (What is dionesium – what is electrum– what is promethium – what is Nth metal)
What is the Dark Multiverse?
Does Dark Matter?
How is Dick Grayson/Nightwing involved?
Wait, how is Duke Thomas involved?
Did Batman somehow instigate this?
And what has he been hiding in that vast Cave of his?
- Dark Days: The Forge #1, Single Issue
- Dark Days: The Casting #1, Single Issue
- Dark Nights: Metal #1, Single IssueDark Nights: Metal #2, Single Issue
- Teen Titans #12, Single Issue
- Batman: The Red Death #1, Single Issue
- Nightwing #29, Single Issue
- Batman: The Murder Machine #1, Single Issue
- Suicide Squad #26, Single Issue
- Batman: The Dawnbreaker #1, Single Issue
- Green Arrow #32, Single Issue
- Dark Nights: Metal #3, Single Issue
- Batman: The Drowned #1, Single Issue
- Batman: The Merciless #1, Single Issue (Release Date: 10/25/17)
- The Flash #33, Single Issue (Release Date: 10/25/17)
- Batman: The Devastator #1, Single Issue (Release Date: 11/1/17)
- Justice League #32,Single Issue (Release Date: 11/1/17)
- Batman Lost #1, Single Issue (Release Date: 11/8/17)
- Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #32,Single Issue (Release Date: 11/8/17)
- The Batman Who Laughs #1, Single Issue (Release Date: 11/15/17)
- Justice League #33, Single Issue (Release Date: 11/15/17)
- Dark Nights: Metal #4,(Release Date: 12/13/17)
- Hawkman Found #1, (Release Date: 12/20/17)
- Dark Nights: Metal #5, (Release Date: 1/10/17)
- Dark Nights: Metal #6, (Release Date: 2/14/17