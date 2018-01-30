Nominees for 2017 AGATHA Awards

The fine folks behind Malice Domestic have announced the nominees for the 2017 Agatha Awards. To qualify for an Agatha, the guidelines are as follows:

The Agatha Awards honor the “traditional mystery.” That is to say, books best typified by the works of Agatha Christie as well as others. For our purposes, the genre is loosely defined as mysteries that:

contain no explicit sex

contain no excessive gore or gratuitous violence

Materials generally classified as “hard-boiled” are not appropriate.

Having said/posted that, here are the nominees:

Best Contemporary Novel

Body on the Bayou by Ellen Byron

Quiet Neighbors by Catriona McPherson

A Great Reckoning by Louise Penny

Fogged Inn by Barbara Ross

Say No More by Hank Phillippi Ryan

Best Historical Novel

Whispers Beyond the Veil by Jessica Estevao

Get Me to the Grave on Time by D.E. Ireland

Delivering the Truth by Edith Maxwell

The Reek of Red Herrings by Catriona McPherson

Murder in Morningside Heights by Victoria Thompson

Best First Novel

Terror in Taffeta by Marla Cooper

Murder in G Major by Alexia Gordon

The Semester of Our Discontent by Cynthia Kuhn

Decanting a Murder by Nadine Nettmann

Design for Dying by Renee Patrick

Best Nonfiction

Mastering Suspense, Structure, and Plot: How to Write Gripping Stories that Keep Readers on the Edge of Their Seats by Jane K. Cleland

A Good Man with a Dog: A Game Warden’s 25 Years in the Maine Woods by Roger Guay with Kate Clark Flora

Sara Paretsky: A Companion to the Mystery Fiction by Margaret Kinsman

Best Short Story

“Double Jinx: A Bellissimo Casino Crime Caper Short Story” by Gretchen Archer

“The Best-Laid Plans” by Barb Goffman – Malice Domestic 11: Murder Most Conventional

“The Mayor and the Midwife” by Edith Maxwell – Blood on the Bayou: Bouchercon Anthology 2016

“The Last Blue Glass” by B.K. Stevens – Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine

“Parallel Play” by Art Taylor – Chesapeake Crimes: Storm Warning

Best Children/Young Adult

Trapped: A Mei-hua Adventure by P.A. DeVoe

Spy Ski School by Stuart Gibbs

Tag, You’re Dead by J C Lane

The Mystery of Hollow Places by Rebecca Podos

The Secret of the Puzzle Box: The Code Busters Club by Penny Warner

The 2017 Agatha Award Winners will be announced at an annual banquet on Saturday, April 29th, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Bethesda, Maryland.