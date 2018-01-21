On This Day in 1992 Reservoir Dogs Debuts

On this day in 1992 Reservoir Dogs debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. Love it or hate it, it had a big impact one moves that would follow. The move had a huge impact and jumped Quentin Tarantino into the directing spotlight. Over the next few years, Hell, even still today, people are trying to capture what he did with that film. Some attempts were good, some not so much. I saw this four times in three days, one of the viewings was with my Mother who also enjoyed it.

Love it or hate it Reservoir Dogs was truly a game changer.