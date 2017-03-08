Once Upon A Crime 30th Anniversary Bash

Once Upon a Crime is having an Anniversary Author Bash Celebrating 30 years!

It is also our family’s one year anniversary of ownership. To celebrate we are going to have an author bash, where we invite you to come meet your favorite local authors, find new ones, say “hi” to us and Pat and, of course, buy some books!

On Saturday, April 1st, we will have a assemblage of local authors rotating appearances beginning at noon.

Each author will introduce themselves and their books and you’ll have a chance to chat while get a book signed by any or all of them! After the rounds of authors, we will have an open house with wine and appetizers.

12:00 – Laura Childs, Christine Husom, Susan Runholt, Barbara Schlichting and Tom Combs.

1:15 – Gary Bush, Jessie Chandler, Pat Dennis, Jess Lourey, and Michael Mallory.

2:30 – Kristi Belcamino, Carl Brookins, Philip Donlay, Ellen Hart, Dean Hovey, and Brian Lutterman

3:45 – Brian Freeman, Allen Eskens, Erin Hart, David Housewright, Julie Kramer, Jenifer LeClair and PJ Tracy

5:00 – 7:00 – Open House Gathering with drinks and appetizers.