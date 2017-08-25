Peter Blauner’s PROVING GROUND is this week’s giveaway

Edgar Award-winner Peter Blauner introduces New York police detective Lourdes Robles tracking the case of a murdered criminal defense attorney and his Iraq war veteran son.After ten years, Edgar Award-winner and New York Times bestseller Peter Blauner is back.

After spending a decade writing for TV, Peter Blauner bursts back onto bookshelves with a quintessential New York City crime novel that is as much about family and second chances as it is about greed and revenge. Intricate, sweeping, tense, and shocking, Proving Ground heralds the return of a major crime fiction talent.

Nathaniel Dresden is an Iraqi war veteran having trouble settling back into life stateside and coming to terms with his actions overseas. When his father, a famously controversial criminal defense attorney loathed by every cop in the city, is gunned down in a Brooklyn park one night. With no witnesses, no leads, Nathaniel might be the only one who really wants to find the killer. Except perhaps for the investigating detective, Lourdes Robles, who has just returned from probation after her partner’s actions got her sidelined for months and knows that not screwing up this case is her last chance to prove herself.

Proving Ground is a crime novel, a story about the quest for redemption, and a portrait of contemporary NYC, all told in Peter Blauner’s singularly brilliant voice.

PETER BLAUNER is an Edgar-winning, New York Times bestselling author of Slow Motion Riot and The Intruder. He spent the 1980s covering crime, politics and other forms of socially-abhorrent behavior for New York magazine. For the past decade he has been working in television, writing for several shows in the Law & Order franchise and the CBS show Blue Bloods. He was born and raised in New York City and currently lives in Brooklyn with his wife.

