Q&A with Steve Havill, Easy Errors

I started out writing westerns, because I couldn’t stand to read them. All the heroes were broad-shouldered and flinty-eyed, and never missed a shot. Anyone who shot that much in real life would be stone deaf! So I decided to write my own, and at the same time decided to involve a physician prominently in each story. The history of medicine is a hobby of mine. I wrote four westerns just as the western mania died out, and my then-agent said, “how about writing mysteries?” So I did. I can’t think of any particular writers who influenced me . ..there are many whom I like. I read voraciously, and indiscriminately. I like James Patterson, Joe Badal, Sue Grafton, and a host of others.

4) From which of these do you derive more pleasure– completing a novel and sending it off to your editor, or sitting down to begin work on a brand new story?